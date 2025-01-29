Now Trump Launches Anti-Semitism Crackdown as Part of Opening Month Blitz — Ordering Deportation of Pro-Hamas Students who Terrorized U.S. Campuses
Donald Trump has continued his insane first month of his second presidential term, this time focusing on booting pro-Hamas protestors out of the country.
Trump has ordered the deportation of foreign students who terrorized college campuses during pro-Hamas protests following the attacks on Israel on October 7th, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 78-year-old has signed a new order which will target resident aliens as well as those with visas who broke laws during the heated demonstrations.
The controversial politician made it clear he will order the Justice Department to "aggressively prosecute terroristic threats, arson, vandalism and violence against American Jews."
Trump added: "To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice... we will find you, and we will deport you.
"I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before."
During the much-talked about protests late last year, many pro-Palestinian protests made demands that their schools completely cut ties with Israel, and that the U.S. end it's military support.
Trump's order will give leader of government agencies as well as departments 60 days to provide the White House with recommendations on how to identify anti-Semitic threats.
The former reality star has been receiving backlash from critics for his batch of executive orders and decisions, including deporting thousands of illegal migrants.
Immigration officials arrested nearly 1,000 illegal migrants on Sunday, concluding a week of nationwide raids that removed thousands of criminals.
Trump's Administration has been escalating deportations and arrests of illegals in sanctuary cities including Chicago and San Francisco, aiming to meet higher detention quotas.
ICE has also been directed to increase daily arrests from a few hundred to 1,200-1,500.
Many have spoken out amid the chaos, including Selena Gomez who took to Instagram to tearfully apologize to those being deported in a now-deleted video.
She said on Monday: "All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise."
The 32-year-old captioned the post: "I'm sorry (Mexican flag emoji).'"
Gomez herself received plenty of pushback for her emotional video, including from Trump's own border czar, Tom Homan.
He said in response: "If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We're going to do this operation without apology
"We're gonna make our community safer... it is all for the good of this nation. And we're gonna keep going. No apologies. We're moving forward."
Homan went on to deny children are being targeted and doubled down on his view the Trump administration is working to deport illegal migrants with criminal records.
"I don't think we've arrested any families. We've arrested public safety threats and national security threats, bottom-line," he said.
Homn, 63, added: "President Trump won the election on this one issue – securing our border and saving lives. What happened on our southern border in the last four years is the biggest national security threat our county has seen, at least in my lifetime."