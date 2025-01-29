Now Trump Launches Anti-Semitism Crackdown as Part of Opening Month Blitz — Ordering Deportation of Pro-Hamas Students who Terrorized U.S. Campuses

The 78-year-old has signed a new order which will target resident aliens as well as those with visas who broke laws during the heated demonstrations.

The controversial politician made it clear he will order the Justice Department to "aggressively prosecute terroristic threats, arson, vandalism and violence against American Jews."

Trump added: "To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice... we will find you, and we will deport you.

"I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before."