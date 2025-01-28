Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Selena Gomez

Donald Trump's 'Fascist' Border Czar Tom Homan Breaks Silence on Selena Gomez's 'Tears for Immigrants' Video — With MASSIVELY Brutal Response

stus image templates
Source: Fox News/Instagram

Donald Trump's border czar has no time for Selena Gomez's tears.

Jan. 28 2025, Published 8:11 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump's border czar has fired back at Selena Gomez's tearful post about deportations, saying the administration offers "no apologies" for making "our community safer".

RadarOnline.com can reveal Tom Homan also told those unhappy with the operation should take it up with Congress.

Article continues below advertisement
candace owens mocks selena gomez crying video donald trump mexicans ice deportation
Source: MEGA

Gomez was criticized for not using her billion dollar net worth to take action herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeping raids across the country have seen violent criminals rounded up and sent packing on government flights at break-neck speed.

Liberals and celebrities are in shock, despite Trump promising for months they would happen on his first day back in office.

Among them is Gomez, 32, who posted – then deleted – a tearful video to her followers.

Spearheading the immigration overhaul is border czar Homan, who issued a scathing response to Gomez's video meltdown during a TV appearance.

Article continues below advertisement
stus image templates
Source: Instagram

The singer and actress deleted her weepy post, in which she claimed families were being torn apart – after she was slammed for her 'crocodile tears.'

Article continues below advertisement

He said: "If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We're going to do this operation without apology

"We're gonna make our community safer... it is all for the good of this nation. And we're gonna keep going. No apologies. We're moving forward."

In her recording, Gomez sobbed as she reacted to Trump's threat of mass deportations of all undocumented immigrants, which has ignited fears of family separations.

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez snubs justin bieber grom wedding invite list
Source: MEGA

Homan rejected Gomez's claims about loved-ones being seperated, saying: 'I don't think we've arrested any families.'

Article continues below advertisement

A week into Trump's second presidency and his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have carried out thousands of arrests.

ICE's daily arrests – which averaged 311 in the year ending September 30 – stayed fairly steady in the first days after Trump took office, then spiked dramatically Sunday to 956 and Monday to 1,179.

Trump has been unhappy with the number of arrests so far and has directed federal immigration officials to meet higher detention quotas.

He has ordered ICE to raise the arrest numbers from a few hundred a day to between 1,200 and 1,500.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking in her since-deleted Instagram recording on Monday, Gomez said: "All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise."

She captioned the post: "I'm sorry (Mexican flag emoji).'"

Homan denied children are being targeted as social media critics branded his policies "fascist" – and doubled down on his view the Trump administration is working to deport illegal migrants with criminal records.

"I don't think we've arrested any families. We've arrested public safety threats and national security threats, bottom-line.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly slammed Gomez, saying: 'Anybody who takes their phone works up in tears and posts a video of themselves crying into their phone is sick.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
sunny hostins marriage to manny hostin being strained to brink

Sunny Hostin's Marriage to Dr Emmanuel 'Manny' Hostin Being 'Strained to Brink' After He Was Hit With Federal Insurance Fraud Lawsuit

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Urges 'Falling in Love' Is 'Important' — Weeks After Her Divorce to Ben Affleck Becomes Official

Article continues below advertisement

"President Trump won the election on this one issue — securing our border and saving lives. What happened on our southern border in the last four years is the biggest national security threat our county has seen, at least in my lifetime."

Gomez has since deleted the video after it did not sit well with social media users, who were quick to slam her for not using her reported net worth of $1.3 billion to take action herself.

Megyn Kelly also slammed the Emilia Perez actress for putting on a display of crocodile tears, claiming she wanted to push an agenda that her fans disagreed with.

The political pundit, 54, said: "She deleted it after her fans taught her that the majority of the country stands behind these policies, but I'm sure she was shocked to get any blowback whatsoever.

"She's unwell. Obviously, this is an unwell person… And by the way, anybody who takes their phone works up in tears and posts a video of themselves crying into their phone is sick. That's a sick person.

"Tears happen. They tend to happen privately. If they happen publicly. I think you should quickly move on and recover, but I don't understand the person who works it and tries to squeeze out more tears to make themselves look extra sad. '

"I'm really sad. I know I have hundreds of millions (followers), but I hate this country.'"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.