Donald Trump's 'Fascist' Border Czar Tom Homan Breaks Silence on Selena Gomez's 'Tears for Immigrants' Video — With MASSIVELY Brutal Response
Donald Trump's border czar has fired back at Selena Gomez's tearful post about deportations, saying the administration offers "no apologies" for making "our community safer".
RadarOnline.com can reveal Tom Homan also told those unhappy with the operation should take it up with Congress.
Sweeping raids across the country have seen violent criminals rounded up and sent packing on government flights at break-neck speed.
Liberals and celebrities are in shock, despite Trump promising for months they would happen on his first day back in office.
Among them is Gomez, 32, who posted – then deleted – a tearful video to her followers.
Spearheading the immigration overhaul is border czar Homan, who issued a scathing response to Gomez's video meltdown during a TV appearance.
He said: "If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We're going to do this operation without apology
"We're gonna make our community safer... it is all for the good of this nation. And we're gonna keep going. No apologies. We're moving forward."
In her recording, Gomez sobbed as she reacted to Trump's threat of mass deportations of all undocumented immigrants, which has ignited fears of family separations.
A week into Trump's second presidency and his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have carried out thousands of arrests.
ICE's daily arrests – which averaged 311 in the year ending September 30 – stayed fairly steady in the first days after Trump took office, then spiked dramatically Sunday to 956 and Monday to 1,179.
Trump has been unhappy with the number of arrests so far and has directed federal immigration officials to meet higher detention quotas.
He has ordered ICE to raise the arrest numbers from a few hundred a day to between 1,200 and 1,500.
Speaking in her since-deleted Instagram recording on Monday, Gomez said: "All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise."
She captioned the post: "I'm sorry (Mexican flag emoji).'"
Homan denied children are being targeted as social media critics branded his policies "fascist" – and doubled down on his view the Trump administration is working to deport illegal migrants with criminal records.
"I don't think we've arrested any families. We've arrested public safety threats and national security threats, bottom-line.
"President Trump won the election on this one issue — securing our border and saving lives. What happened on our southern border in the last four years is the biggest national security threat our county has seen, at least in my lifetime."
Gomez has since deleted the video after it did not sit well with social media users, who were quick to slam her for not using her reported net worth of $1.3 billion to take action herself.
Megyn Kelly also slammed the Emilia Perez actress for putting on a display of crocodile tears, claiming she wanted to push an agenda that her fans disagreed with.
The political pundit, 54, said: "She deleted it after her fans taught her that the majority of the country stands behind these policies, but I'm sure she was shocked to get any blowback whatsoever.
"She's unwell. Obviously, this is an unwell person… And by the way, anybody who takes their phone works up in tears and posts a video of themselves crying into their phone is sick. That's a sick person.
"Tears happen. They tend to happen privately. If they happen publicly. I think you should quickly move on and recover, but I don't understand the person who works it and tries to squeeze out more tears to make themselves look extra sad. '
"I'm really sad. I know I have hundreds of millions (followers), but I hate this country.'"