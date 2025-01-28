Comeback Queen Demi Moore 'Still Determined to Carve Out Time to Care For Dementia-Stricken Ex Bruce Willis' — As She 'Knows Time is Running Out'
Comeback queen Demi Moore has had an incredible year she won a Golden Globe for The Substance and appeared in two other hits, the miniseries Feud: Capote vs. The Swans and the Taylor Sheridan drama Landman.
But her No. 1 priority these days is spending time with her ex Bruce Willis and helping to ease the burden on his current wife, Emma Heming, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She's handling all the new attention and awards buzz. so gracefully while keeping Bruce's comfort at the very top of her list of priorities," an insider said.
Willis' family announced the Die Hard star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a brain disease that affects patients' behavior and ability to speak in February 2023.
Our source added: "It can look kind of performative when the family posts pictures of Bruce surrounded by Emma, Demi or their daughters, but it's coming from a genuine place.
"Demi isn't doing this for clicks or public relations, she's doing it because Bruce deserves to be appreciated and around his family during this difficult period.
"She's convinced she is making a difference by staying by his side even though he's not able to communicate much beyond a chuckle or a grin."
G.I. Jane star Moore, 62, and Willis, 69, were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.
Willis and Heming, 46, are the parents of two girls, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.
The insider said: "Sure, Demi and Emma can pray for a miracle, but practically speaking, they're lucky Bruce has held on as long as he has and every moment with him is incredibly precious to the entire family.
"It's not convenient for Demi to take so much time out of her schedule to spend with Bruce, but she sees it as absolutely necessary."