Comeback Queen Demi Moore 'Still Determined to Carve Out Time to Care For Dementia-Stricken Ex Bruce Willis' — As She 'Knows Time is Running Out'

Our source added: "It can look kind of performative when the family posts pictures of Bruce surrounded by Emma, Demi or their daughters, but it's coming from a genuine place.

"Demi isn't doing this for clicks or public relations, she's doing it because Bruce deserves to be appreciated and around his family during this difficult period.

"She's convinced she is making a difference by staying by his side even though he's not able to communicate much beyond a chuckle or a grin."

G.I. Jane star Moore, 62, and Willis, 69, were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.