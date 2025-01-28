'Desperate' Armie Hammer 'Being Forced to Take Roles He Hates' As He Battles to Get Career Back on Track After Cannibalism Sex Scandal

Armie Hammer is starting to get his career back on track after his "cannibalism" scandal four years ago, but he's being forced to take roles he never would have considered before, a major humiliation for the former Hollywood golden boy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The scandal-plagued actor, 38, recently agreed to accept a part in a new movie by Uwe Boll – who's been dubbed "the world's worst director."