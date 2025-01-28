Your tip
Armie Hammer

'Desperate' Armie Hammer 'Being Forced to Take Roles He Hates' As He Battles to Get Career Back on Track After Cannibalism Sex Scandal

armie hammer being forced to take roles he hates
Source: MEGA

Armie Hammer is said to be on a desperate mission to get back into the limelight.

Jan. 28 2025, Updated 7:57 a.m. ET

Armie Hammer is starting to get his career back on track after his "cannibalism" scandal four years ago, but he's being forced to take roles he never would have considered before, a major humiliation for the former Hollywood golden boy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The scandal-plagued actor, 38, recently agreed to accept a part in a new movie by Uwe Boll – who's been dubbed "the world's worst director."

armie hammer being forced to take roles he hates
Source: MEGA

Boll has landed Hammer for his new movie despite the filmmaker being dubbed 'the world's worst director.'

An insider said: "He's having a hard time with it, but Armie isn't a quitter."

The warped silver spooner, the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer, was reduced to selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands to pay bills following rape allegations and leaked texts he allegedly sent to women detailing his sexual fantasies and referencing rape, violence and cannibalism.

Even though the Call Me by Your Name star was never charged because of insufficient evidence, the stigma over the scandal has stuck.

armie hammer being forced to take roles he hates
Source: MEGA

Hammer's career struggles are still rolling on after his cannibalism scandal.

Our insider added: "The parts he's being offered aren't A-list – they're more like C movies.

"But he's looking for any way to get back in the business, even it means a role in a vigilante thriller that probably no one will want to see.

armie hammer being forced to take roles he hates
Source: MEGA

Hollywood's former golden boy is accepting Z-list roles.

"He may be boasting that the industry is showing him some sympathy, but it's been an uphill struggle to get back to where he wants to be and he's not even close.

"Still, a lot of people thought he got a raw deal and are willing to give him a chance and he's grateful for it."

