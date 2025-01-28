'Desperate' Armie Hammer 'Being Forced to Take Roles He Hates' As He Battles to Get Career Back on Track After Cannibalism Sex Scandal
Armie Hammer is starting to get his career back on track after his "cannibalism" scandal four years ago, but he's being forced to take roles he never would have considered before, a major humiliation for the former Hollywood golden boy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The scandal-plagued actor, 38, recently agreed to accept a part in a new movie by Uwe Boll – who's been dubbed "the world's worst director."
An insider said: "He's having a hard time with it, but Armie isn't a quitter."
The warped silver spooner, the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer, was reduced to selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands to pay bills following rape allegations and leaked texts he allegedly sent to women detailing his sexual fantasies and referencing rape, violence and cannibalism.
Even though the Call Me by Your Name star was never charged because of insufficient evidence, the stigma over the scandal has stuck.