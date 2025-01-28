Your tip
Ariana Grande's 'Disturbing' Obsession With Pin-Thin Idol Audrey Hepburn 'Includes Starving Herself to Near-Death'

audrey hepburn superfan ariana grande disturbing friends
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande's Audrey Hepburn fixation is said to include starving herself to look like the ballerina-turned actress.

Jan. 28 2025, Published 7:48 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Audrey Hepburn superfan Ariana Grande is obsessively trying to copy her idol's look – including emulating her pin-thin frame – but people around her think she's taken it too far and are convinced she may be starving herself to death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Ariana has always been petite, but she's lost a lot of weight recently," an insider said.

"Everyone is noticing how unhealthy she looks. Her bones are sticking out all over."

audrey hepburn superfan ariana grande disturbing friends
Source: MEGA

Grande's Hepburn 'tribute' is said to include her super-slim look.

The pint-sized pop princess, who has received multiple nominations for her star performance as Glinda in Wicked, has been making the awards show rounds in frocks that pay tribute to Audrey's signature Givenchy gowns.

Ariana even wore a vintage 1966 column dress by the designer to the Golden Globes.

The heroine worship is working the Love Me Harder singer is now being asked if she wants to star in a biopic about the Oscar-winner.

audrey hepburn superfan ariana grande disturbing friends
Source: MEGA

Hepburn was famously stick thin.

But when asked if she was going to "manifest" the Audrey mle, Grande acted like it was a novel idea.

"Oh my goodness, I have no idea," she exclaimed.

But according to an insider, however, she's been on a mission to play her icon.

"Ariana said ‘Breakfast at Tiffany's’ was her favorite Audrey Hepburn movie and clearly, she's studied all of Audrey's films to the point of obsession. She has adapted the same hairstyles, fashions, poses and mannerisms, but she seems to have taken her adoration way too far, to the point where she's getting dangerously thin," an insider warned.

audrey hepburn superfan ariana grande disturbing friends
Source: MEGA

As Grande emulates Hepburn's style, friends fear her extreme weight loss is putting her life at risk.

"In Audrey's case, her thinness was the result of years of food deprivation in Holland during World War II, when she survived starvation by eating bread made from flour of dried tulip bulbs. After the war, Audrey was malnourished, and later in life she couldn't keep weight on, probably because of her wartime experiences.

"Ariana has no such excuse.

"She follows a vegan diet but eats the bare minimum by measuring out portions. It's not a good look and friends and fans fear she's putting her health at risk."

