1-2-3 Sold! Memorabilia for Actress Audrey Hepburn and Stuntman Evel Knievel Being Auctioned Off

Plus, bidders can also try to secure the leather stars-and-stripes jacket belonging to the death-defying stuntman Evel Knievel, which is estimated to sell for $8k to $16k after his record-breaking jumps.

Among the coveted items are Captain Picard's command chair, Indiana Jones' leather jacket, Back to the Future character Marty McFly's guitar, Harry Potter's wand as well as C-3PO's head.

Anthony Daniels, who portrayed C-3PO in the Star Wars franchise, said he was "so pleased that Propstore will offer the remainder of my treasures in Los Angeles."

"I hope these wonderful pieces of memorabilia find new homes where they will be displayed, respected and enjoyed by fans, who now have a chance to own a genuine piece of Star Wars history," Daniels added.