1-2-3 Sold! Memorabilia for Actress Audrey Hepburn and Stuntman Evel Knievel Being Auctioned Off
Film and TV enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on loads of iconic memorabilia valued over $8 million during a three-day auction next month, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Over 1,700 rare lots will be sold during the event between March 12 to 14, including a screen-matched embroidered silk-Organza Gown matching that of the iconic one worn by the late Audrey Hepburn in the 1954 flick Sabrina when her character made a dazzling party entrance.
That piece etched into cinema history has an estimated $100-200k value.
Another eye-catching piece is William Wallace's wedding tartan from the movie Braveheart starring Mel Gibson (Wallace) that is expected to sell for $12k to $24k.
Sandy Olsson's drive-in costume worn by the late Olivia Newton-John in Grease is also up for grabs and will likely go for an estimated $25k to $50k.
Plus, bidders can also try to secure the leather stars-and-stripes jacket belonging to the death-defying stuntman Evel Knievel, which is estimated to sell for $8k to $16k after his record-breaking jumps.
Among the coveted items are Captain Picard's command chair, Indiana Jones' leather jacket, Back to the Future character Marty McFly's guitar, Harry Potter's wand as well as C-3PO's head.
Anthony Daniels, who portrayed C-3PO in the Star Wars franchise, said he was "so pleased that Propstore will offer the remainder of my treasures in Los Angeles."
"I hope these wonderful pieces of memorabilia find new homes where they will be displayed, respected and enjoyed by fans, who now have a chance to own a genuine piece of Star Wars history," Daniels added.
Propstore is known for auctioning film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys.
Vintage pieces from Charlie Chaplin, Groucho Marx and Charlton Heston will also be sold to the highest bidders.
Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore, noted, "The top pieces will be offered on Day 1 of the auction and bidding will take place live from the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, in addition to being available via telephone and online."
"The auction has a strong showing of the usual crowd-favorite titles such as Indiana Jones and Blade Runner, and also contains a great spread of vintage material."