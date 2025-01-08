Real Reason Revealed Why Jeremy Strong Sported Green Bucket Hat to 2025 Golden Globes — And It's NOTHING to Do With Fashion
The reason behind Jeremy Strong's head-to-toe green fit at the Golden Globes has been uncovered.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Succession star deliberately sported a bucket hat, but his reasoning had nothing to do with fashion.
On Sunday, December 5, Strong, 46, stepped out to the award show wearing a mint green velvet Loro Piana suit with a white turtleneck and matching velvet bucket hat.
While his look was applauded by some fashion critics, it also sparked jokes from others.
Actress Anne Hathaway jokingly compared his bucket hat looked similar to the one her character in the Princess Diaries sported after undergoing a makeover and was bashful about her new hair.
As it turns out, Strong's eye-catching accessory was also meant to cover up the actor's hairdo.
According to insiders, Strong wore the hat to cover up his "wild-looking" hair he's having to sport for his role in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen film, Deliver Me From Nowhere.
The insider told PageSix: "Jeremy is wearing the hat right now because he’s playing Jon Landau in the Bruce Springsteen movie."
Despite the pomp and circumstance of the evening, Strong was unable to cut or style his hair for the award show as he had to promptly return to the set the following day.
The source noted the bucket has was necessary “because his hair looks so insane (for the role)… because he's filming that movie, the hat is because he's covering the crazy hair style playing Bruce Springsteen's manager. That's what he's covering up."
While some jokes were cracked at Strong's expense, the source noted he's also received "tons of fashion love from a lot of the magazines" for stepping outside the usual tuxedo boundaries.
Strong was also said to keep his look a secret from his inner circle until he hit the red carpet.
His look paid off, making headlines in top fashion magazines.
GQ reported after the award show: "(Strong) has become one of Hollywood’s most reliably idiosyncratic dressers."
The Cut echoed: "It's actually so bad it might be good – and knowing what we know about Jeremy Strong, that's probably exactly what he was going for with this look."
Vogue gave the "most memorable menswear moment" of the night to the 46-year-old actor while calling the look "wacky and fun!"
As the source noted, Strong is set to portray Landau, Springsteen's longtime manager, in the film also starring Jeremy Allen White as The Boss himself.
Springsteen, 75, recently visited the set of Deliver Me From Nowhere and applauded White's performance.
The Born to Run singer said: "He's got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize and he's just done a great job.
"He sings very well."