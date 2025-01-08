Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Golden Globes

Real Reason Revealed Why Jeremy Strong Sported Green Bucket Hat to 2025 Golden Globes — And It's NOTHING to Do With Fashion

Composite photo of Jeremy Strong
Source: MEGA

The reason behind Jeremy Strong's Golden Globes outfit has been revealed.

Jan. 7 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The reason behind Jeremy Strong's head-to-toe green fit at the Golden Globes has been uncovered.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Succession star deliberately sported a bucket hat, but his reasoning had nothing to do with fashion.

On Sunday, December 5, Strong, 46, stepped out to the award show wearing a mint green velvet Loro Piana suit with a white turtleneck and matching velvet bucket hat.

Article continues below advertisement
jeremy strong golden globes bucket hat
Source: MEGA

A source revealed the specific reason Strong chose to wear a hat to the award show.

Article continues below advertisement

While his look was applauded by some fashion critics, it also sparked jokes from others.

Actress Anne Hathaway jokingly compared his bucket hat looked similar to the one her character in the Princess Diaries sported after undergoing a makeover and was bashful about her new hair.

As it turns out, Strong's eye-catching accessory was also meant to cover up the actor's hairdo.

Article continues below advertisement
jeremy strong golden globes bucket hat
Source: MEGA

Strong wore a mint green velvet Loro Piana suit and matching bucket hat.

Article continues below advertisement

According to insiders, Strong wore the hat to cover up his "wild-looking" hair he's having to sport for his role in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen film, Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The insider told PageSix: "Jeremy is wearing the hat right now because he’s playing Jon Landau in the Bruce Springsteen movie."

Despite the pomp and circumstance of the evening, Strong was unable to cut or style his hair for the award show as he had to promptly return to the set the following day.

Article continues below advertisement
jeremy strong golden globes bucket hat
Source: MEGA

The insider said Strong has 'wild-looking' hair at the moment due to his role in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic.

Article continues below advertisement

The source noted the bucket has was necessary “because his hair looks so insane (for the role)… because he's filming that movie, the hat is because he's covering the crazy hair style playing Bruce Springsteen's manager. That's what he's covering up."

While some jokes were cracked at Strong's expense, the source noted he's also received "tons of fashion love from a lot of the magazines" for stepping outside the usual tuxedo boundaries.

Strong was also said to keep his look a secret from his inner circle until he hit the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement
jeremy strong golden globes bucket hat
Source: MEGA

Strong's look was criticized by some fans but applauded by high-fashion magazines.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Insists She's 4 Years Clean From Botox — After Crediting Rising Star Award to Injectables

Photo of Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer Lands Lead Role in Upcoming Film Just 4 Years After Sexual Assault and Cannibalism Allegations — Disgraced Actor Set to Work with 'Worst Director' Uwe Boll

Article continues below advertisement

His look paid off, making headlines in top fashion magazines.

GQ reported after the award show: "(Strong) has become one of Hollywood’s most reliably idiosyncratic dressers."

The Cut echoed: "It's actually so bad it might be good – and knowing what we know about Jeremy Strong, that's probably exactly what he was going for with this look."

Vogue gave the "most memorable menswear moment" of the night to the 46-year-old actor while calling the look "wacky and fun!"

As the source noted, Strong is set to portray Landau, Springsteen's longtime manager, in the film also starring Jeremy Allen White as The Boss himself.

Springsteen, 75, recently visited the set of Deliver Me From Nowhere and applauded White's performance.

The Born to Run singer said: "He's got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize and he's just done a great job.

"He sings very well."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.