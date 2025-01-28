Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber's 'Scheming' Wife Hailey 'Cozying Up to His Ex Selena Gomez' as the Singer Has Become a Hollywood Powerhouse

justin biebers wife hailey cozying up to selena gomez
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber is said to be cozying up to husband Justin's ex Selena Gomez.

Jan. 28 2025, Published 7:44 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Justin Bieber's scheming model wife, Hailey, is suddenly cozying up to longtime love rival Selena Gomez, RadarOnline.com can reveal – now the Only Murders in the Building cutie has exploded into a Hollywood powerhouse.

Twice over recent weeks, the 28-year-old model-actress, who wooed away and wed Justin, 30, from Gomez, has publicly shown support for her former enemy's recent successes.

Article continues below advertisement
justin biebers wife hailey cozying up to selena gomez
Source: MEGA

Bieber seems to be playing nice with Gomez as the actress' star keeps rising.

Article continues below advertisement

In one instance, crafty Hailey thumbs-upped a message about the four Golden Globes nabbed by the musical comedy Emilia Pérez, starring Gomez.

And in mid-December, she liked a social media message where former Disney It-girl Gomez, 32, posted a photo of the gaudy engagement sparkler that her beau Benny Blanco – a bigwig with Interscope Records – slipped on her finger.

But sources slammed Hailey's online olive branches as obvious attempts to slither into Gomez's good graces.

Article continues below advertisement
justin biebers wife hailey cozying up to selena gomez
Source: MEGA

Bieber may be rethinking old rivalries considering Gomez's influence in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

"She likely knows Selena has never been more powerful and that she can't afford to have her as an enemy if she wants to be included in certain projects," a source said. "Between Selena and Benny, there's a lot of mojo."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Justin dated Gomez on and off for seven years until March 2018 – just five months before the “Baby” singer wed Hailey.

Since then, the gals have traded velled social media barbs and put-downs.

Article continues below advertisement
justin biebers wife hailey cozying up to selena gomez
Source: MEGA

With Gomez on top, Bieber is said to be making moves to smooth over their past tensions.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
jessica alba walking away from sexless marriage to cash warren

'Love-Starved' Jessica Alba, 43, 'Walking Away From Sexless Marriage to Cash Warren' — Despite Facing Losing Huge Chunk of Her $100Million Fortune in Divorce

jennifer coolidge at center of fears

Aging Jennifer Coolidge at Center of Fears She is Doomed to be Another Hollywood Plastic Surgery Casualty — As She's Now 'Addicted to Ops'

"But circumstances inevitably change and Justin isn't quite the dominating force he once was – with his medical problems and the Diddy (sexual abuse) rumors from when he was young.

"Meanwhile, Selena's star keeps rising and I'm sure Hailey – who's no fool took notice", added the source.

"She's clearly decided it's better to bury the ax and turn the page."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.