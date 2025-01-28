Justin Bieber's 'Scheming' Wife Hailey 'Cozying Up to His Ex Selena Gomez' as the Singer Has Become a Hollywood Powerhouse
Justin Bieber's scheming model wife, Hailey, is suddenly cozying up to longtime love rival Selena Gomez, RadarOnline.com can reveal – now the Only Murders in the Building cutie has exploded into a Hollywood powerhouse.
Twice over recent weeks, the 28-year-old model-actress, who wooed away and wed Justin, 30, from Gomez, has publicly shown support for her former enemy's recent successes.
In one instance, crafty Hailey thumbs-upped a message about the four Golden Globes nabbed by the musical comedy Emilia Pérez, starring Gomez.
And in mid-December, she liked a social media message where former Disney It-girl Gomez, 32, posted a photo of the gaudy engagement sparkler that her beau Benny Blanco – a bigwig with Interscope Records – slipped on her finger.
But sources slammed Hailey's online olive branches as obvious attempts to slither into Gomez's good graces.
"She likely knows Selena has never been more powerful and that she can't afford to have her as an enemy if she wants to be included in certain projects," a source said. "Between Selena and Benny, there's a lot of mojo."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Justin dated Gomez on and off for seven years until March 2018 – just five months before the “Baby” singer wed Hailey.
Since then, the gals have traded velled social media barbs and put-downs.
"But circumstances inevitably change and Justin isn't quite the dominating force he once was – with his medical problems and the Diddy (sexual abuse) rumors from when he was young.
"Meanwhile, Selena's star keeps rising and I'm sure Hailey – who's no fool took notice", added the source.
"She's clearly decided it's better to bury the ax and turn the page."