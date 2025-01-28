Justin Bieber's 'Scheming' Wife Hailey 'Cozying Up to His Ex Selena Gomez' as the Singer Has Become a Hollywood Powerhouse

Justin Bieber's scheming model wife, Hailey, is suddenly cozying up to longtime love rival Selena Gomez, RadarOnline.com can reveal – now the Only Murders in the Building cutie has exploded into a Hollywood powerhouse.

Twice over recent weeks, the 28-year-old model-actress, who wooed away and wed Justin, 30, from Gomez, has publicly shown support for her former enemy's recent successes.