Yankees Legend Mariano Rivera and Wife Clara Deny Covering Up Sexual Abuse — Claim Disturbing Lawsuit is 'Inaccurate and Misleading' as Fans 'Sick' Over Allegations

Yankees icon Mariano Rivera and his wife are fighting back after being sued over shocking sexual abuse claims. RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple has denied allegations in a lawsuit accusing them of failing to protect an adolescent girl from sexual abuse during a church-sponsored event, calling the claims "inaccurate and misleading."

Source: MEGA A recent lawsuit filed by an unnamed girl claimed the NYY player and his wife failed to protect her from sexual abuse during an event sponsored by their church.t

The retired MLB star, who spent 19 seasons with the New York Yankees, and his wife, Clara, were recently slammed with claims they negligently overlooked the safety of a young female at a summer camp trip sponsored by their congregation. Lawyers for the girl allege the Hall of Fame pitcher and his wife – a pastor at Refuge of Hope Church in Rye, New York – traveled down to Florida after the girl's mother raised safety concerns during the 2018 trip. The lawsuit does not identify the accuser by name, but states she was born in 2007, making her 10 or 11 years old in 2018.

Source: MEGA The Rivera's attorney said the reports of child abuse are 'completely false.'

Instead of taking action, the lawsuit claims the Riveras "isolated and intimidated" the victim, pressuring her to stay "silent about her negative experiences" – including the alleged abuse. Refuting the claims, Joseph Ruta, the Riveras' attorney, said in a statement: "Mariano and Clara Rivera do not tolerate child abuse of any kind, and allegations that they knew about or failed to act on reports of child abuse are completely false.

"The lawsuit, which seeks financial damages for the Riveras' alleged failure to act on alleged incidents that were never reported to them, is full of inaccurate and misleading statements which we have no doubt will not hold up in a court of law." Ruta also noted: "The Riveras are known throughout New York for their charitable work and especially for their commitment to serving underprivileged children. "It's unfortunate they are being targeted by false allegations."

The Riveras operate Refugio de Esperanza church and an LLC, which have ties to the Ignite Life Center in Florida – where, according to the complaint, Clara persuaded a congregant to allow her daughter to attend a camp that summer. The lawsuit alleges while staying in an unsupervised dorm, the girl was repeatedly assaulted by an older female camper. According to a 2022 police report, she stated there were 15 instances of inappropriate touching over two weeks, both in her bunk and in the shower.

Source: MEGA The lawsuit alleges while staying in an unsupervised dorm, the girl was repeatedly assaulted by an older female camper.

The suit claims the girl's mother, concerned about her safety after a phone call with her daughter, shared her worries with Clara, who agreed to investigate. However, it further alleges the Riveras received information that "should have given them concern" but chose to remain silent to "avoid the potential scandal of child sexual abuse in its programs."

The specific details of what the Riveras were allegedly told are not mentioned. The girl later returned to New York, but at a church barbecue later that summer, she was allegedly abused again by the same person.

Attorney Adam Horowitz, who filed the lawsuit, told The Associated Press: "They failed to mitigate the risks, and upon learning that she had been a victim, took no steps to protect her or get criminal justice. "They continued to expose her again to the same risk at her home."

Source: MEGA The suit specifically targets the Refuge of Hope Church, not the Riveras, and prosecutors have not commented on the investigation.

In addition to the 2018 abuse, the lawsuit claims in 2021, the girl was again assaulted – this time by a male youth leader at Refuge of Hope, which was discovered by her mother after finding incriminating communications between them. The girl and her mother subsequently filed police reports in both New York and Florida regarding the incidents.