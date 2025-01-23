'It Was Intense': OnlyFans' Lily Phillips Stopped by Border Control 'For Two Hours' and Questioned In Las Vegas — After Revealing Plans to Sleep with 1,000 Men in Just One Day
Lily Phillips may need to take her quest to bed 1,000 men overseas, after the OnlyFans star was stopped and detained at the U.S. border, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The sexual content creator, who originally had planned to take her next record-setting conquest stateside, is now scared she'd be deported, after a friend told her that filming herself having sex with 1,000 men in America would be considered work – and that would require a special work visa.
Phillips gained notoriety after she recently bedded 100 men in a single day as part of a stunt for her platform. Almost immediately after celebrating her mark she set her sights on a much bigger number – 1,000 men.
She was scouting for potential open bedrooms outside of Las Vegas when she told Bradley Martyn's RAW TALK podcast she was stopped at the border by security officials.
The 23-year-old shared: "I got stopped at the border, so that was, that was intense. We got stopped for, like, two hours ... they were like, 'we heard you're here to f--- a thousand guys,'
"I don't think they quite recognize[d] me but my stage name is the exact same as my porn name so it's, like, I guess you can just like search it up and s--- like that."
Philips doesn't know if the border officers knew the extent of her plans.
"I guess they might have, like, a database or something that they search up or something like that 'cause they were like, 'What do you do for work?'"
The actress said she still isn't sure if they knew what she was here to do.
"I don't know, well, that's what they pulled me up for but I was like, it's not illegal to have sex with a thousand guys."
So now it looks to be back to the drawing board for Phillips, as she teased a new locations search.
Appearing on the Plug Talk podcast, she revealed: "I was meant to do it here [America], but I got quite a lot of advice saying, 'you will be deported if you do it here.'"
Phillips said she was also asked if she was a prostitute – which she assured she wasn't.
"I was very much, like, 'yeah, I f--- all these guys but they don't pay a penny, so it's not prostitution. I just f--- a lot of guys!"
After completing her Herculean task of bedding 101 men in one day, Phillips is already planning for a bigger bang.
She recently announced she is aiming to have sex with 1,000 men in one day – and is begging women to offer up their husbands and boyfriends to boost her "world record" attempt.
She's also planning to draft battalions of armed service personnel for her next shock group sex tape.
Appearing on The Rebel Devils podcast, she announced: "I love guys in uniform. Let’s make it happen and I’ll be the first to f--- the whole of the British military.
"I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate, you know, the army, show the army some respect.
"I’m a sucker for the military as well. Who isn’t? Well, I love sucking and especially when it’s for a cause like that, a great cause."