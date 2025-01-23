Your tip
Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise 'Refusing to Reach Out to Jamie Foxx' After Actor's Brush With Death — As 'Top Gun' Star is 'STILL Fuming Over His Relationship With Ex-Wife Katie Holmes'

Composite photo of Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise isn't interested in chatting it up with Jamie Foxx anymore.

Jan. 23 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Jamie Foxx is reaching out to people to make amends following his close call with death – but Tom Cruise wants nothing to do with him.

The Top Gun star is said to still be raging over Foxx's relationship with the movie star legend's ex-wife Katie Holmes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

jamie foxx slammed white women comments katie holmes
Source: MEGA

Following Foxx's brush with death he attempting to make amends with people.

According to a source, Cruise's feathers have continued to be ruffled ever since "Jamie steamed in at the end of his marriage to Katie."

The insider continued: "Tom's always been suspicious about the timing. It's stuck in Tom's craw."

Cruise and Holmes were married from 2006 to 2012, with the Dawson's Creek alum soon kicking off a six-year relationship with Foxx, which lasted until their 2019 split.

tom cruise katie cruise suri
Source: MEGA

Foxx dated Tom Cruise's ex-wife Katie Holmes following their split.

Holmes and Foxx crossed paths and became close while Cruise and the 57-year-old worked on the 2004 film Collateral. However, the Mission: Impossible star is now giving Foxx the cold shoulder – even during his health crises.

"Of course, Tom wished Jamie the best when he had his stroke, but he's not wishing to be friends again," the source claimed.

They added: "Tom doesn't want to trash-talk Jamie, but he doesn't have a whole lot of respect for him either. He's got a long memory and he's not going to forgive someone who sold him down the river."

tom cruise jamie foxx actor brush with death fuming over relationship with katie holmes dreamworks
Source: DREAMWORKS

Fox and Cruise worked on the 2004 film 'Collateral' together.

"That's not how friends treat friends, so it's not cool," the insider reminder.

"Tom's glad Jamie's better but he's firmly off the Christmas cake list," the insider concluded, referring to a list filled with A-listers who are sent a $126 coconut dessert by the Hollywood megastar every holiday.

In April 2023, Foxx began his long health ordeal which sent him "to hell and back" according to the Django Unchained actor.

During his Netflix comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was, he explained he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

"The internet tried to kill me, though," he said, referring to theories and speculation over his illness.

"They said I was paralyzed. They said I couldn’t walk. Well, look at me now," Foxx added, as he danced to Unk’s Walk it Out.

jamie foxx recovering hospital needing stitches glass thrown dinner
Source: MEGA

In 2023, Foxx suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

Now that he's healthy – and with Holmes not by his side anymore – Foxx is said to be looking for his next partner in crime.

A source told RadarOnline.com Foxx's "brush with death was a real wake-up call."

They continued: "He's realizing life is short. He's ready to meet The One, get married, and even start a new family!"

The insider added: "He is seeking someone who shares his values, supports his goals, and can bring peace to his often hectic world. Jamie's got a huge heart and he's finally ready to give it to someone who deserves it! But after his recent comments, it seems the white female population won't be on his radar."

Foxx's most recent relationship was in 2023, when he dated Alyce Huckstepp – who mainly stayed out of the public eye.

