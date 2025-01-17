Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment

Jamie Foxx, 57, Confesses He Thought He Was Victim of Elaborate Prank When He Woke From 20-Day Coma Following Near-Death Brain Bleed and Stroke

Photo of Jamie Foxx
Source: MEGA

Foxx has been opening up more about the health nightmare.

Jan. 17 2025, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jamie Foxx has confessed he thought he was a victim of an elaborate prank when he woke up from his 20-day coma.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 57-year-old actor suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke in April 2023 while filming a movie in Atlanta.

Article continues below advertisement
jamie foxx recovering hospital needing stitches glass thrown dinner
Source: MEGA

Jamie Foxx admitted he was 'unwell.'

Article continues below advertisement

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, the actor said: "I was very unwell but now I am back feeling good. It makes you realize that you need people that care and love you around to get you through it.

"I didn’t remember anything happening, so when I came to 20 days later I thought I was being pranked. It was beyond crazy."

Article continues below advertisement

Foxx revealed during his very dark time, he used humor to help him push through – but he said people around him started to become concerned over the number of jokes he was telling.

The actor explained: "I knew I had to get back and realized the way to do it was by being funny.

"I told so many jokes people thought I was mad, and then I would act as someone else – for three whole days I was Denzel Washington!"

Article continues below advertisement
jamie foxx
Source: MEGA

Foxx was hospitalized while filming in Atlanta.

Article continues below advertisement

Foxx previously opened up about the horrifying ordeal on his Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

Before sharing details about the incident, Foxx wiped his eyes and said: "Please, Lord, let me get through this.”

The actor went on to explain: "On April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for aspirin. I realized quickly that when you're in a medical emergency, your boys don't know what the f--- to do."

Article continues below advertisement

Foxx was taken to a doctor in Georgia, where he was filming a Netflix comedy with Cameron Diaz, and received a cortisone shot.

Foxx’s sister, Deidra Dixon, then took him to Piedmont Hospital, where he received care that "saved his life" from the "angel" staff.

He explained that a doctor told his sister “horrible news” and told her: "He's having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke. If I don’t go in his head right now, we’re going to lose him.”

After Foxx underwent surgery, his sister was told: "We didn’t find where it was coming from, but he is having a stroke. He may be able to make a full recovery, but it’s going to be the worst year of his life."

Article continues below advertisement
jamie foxx recovering hospital needing stitches glass thrown dinner
Source: MEGA

Jamie Foxx was at first private about the medical crisis.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni Shares Photos of His Family 'Being Held' In A Basement at 'It Ends With Us' Premiere — As The Director Sues Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for $400Million

david lynch reaction to being aske about russell brand

EXCLUSIVE: Watch David Lynch's Hilarious Reaction to Being Asked Whether He Would Ever Work With 'Sex Abuser' Russell Brand — While Creepy Comic Sat Beside Him

Article continues below advertisement

Foxx said that during the surgery he remembered feeling "oddly peaceful" in a "tunnel," but he "didn't see the light."

He joked: "It was hot in that tunnel. S–t, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf–ker? Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil like, 'Come on.'"

The singer admitted that he "doesn't remember 20 days" – and then on May 4, he woke up in a wheelchair.

He revealed: "I was like, 'Why the f— am I in a wheelchair?' I'm just coming out of s—."

Foxx also revealed in the Netflix special he thought the whole incident felt "like a f------ prank."

The actor said that he saw a psychiatrist following the terrifying incident, and it led him to have deep conversations with God.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.