Jamie Foxx, 57, Confesses He Thought He Was Victim of Elaborate Prank When He Woke From 20-Day Coma Following Near-Death Brain Bleed and Stroke

Foxx was taken to a doctor in Georgia, where he was filming a Netflix comedy with Cameron Diaz, and received a cortisone shot.

Foxx’s sister, Deidra Dixon, then took him to Piedmont Hospital, where he received care that "saved his life" from the "angel" staff.

He explained that a doctor told his sister “horrible news” and told her: "He's having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke. If I don’t go in his head right now, we’re going to lose him.”

After Foxx underwent surgery, his sister was told: "We didn’t find where it was coming from, but he is having a stroke. He may be able to make a full recovery, but it’s going to be the worst year of his life."