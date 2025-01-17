Love Triangle: Hitler's Girlfriend Unity Mitford Gushed Over 'Heavenly' Nazi Leader in Disturbing Secret Diary — Just Months Before His Mistress Eva Braun Planned to Confront Him Over Her 'Replacement'

Mitford's diary, which was discovered by the Daily Mail, spans from 1935 to 1939, during which time she wrote about an astounding 139 meetings with her obsession.

She described the Nazi ruler as "very sweet & gay," but insisted "Fascism must come in England." The debutante would often be invited to sit with Hitler and his crew at their table, and gushed about how kind he was.

She wrote: "Today he was so kind and divine that I suddenly thought I would not only like to kill all who say or do things against him but also to torture them."

One person who seemed to be especially tortured by Hitler and Mitford's burgeoning relationship was Braun – Hitler's companion and briefly his wife.

In her own diary, Braun confided: "Herr Hoffman lovingly and as tactlessly informs me that he (Hitler) has found a replacement for me.

"She is known as the (Valkyrie) and looks the part –including her legs. But these are the dimensions he prefers. If this is true, though, he will soon make her lose 30 lbs, through worry, unless she has a gift for growing fat in adversity."