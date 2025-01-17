Love Triangle: Hitler's Girlfriend Unity Mitford Gushed Over 'Heavenly' Nazi Leader in Disturbing Secret Diary — Just Months Before His Mistress Eva Braun Planned to Confront Him Over Her 'Replacement'
A just-discovered secret diary gives unprecedented insight into the mind of Adolf Hitler, RadarOnline.com has learned – and an unknown love triangle that lasted years.
The journal comes from a young British socialite who was obsessed with the German dictator and was rumored to have his secret love child.
Unity Mitford was described as a statuesque woman – 6 feet tall, blond hair, blue eyes – just the way Hitler liked 'em.
Though she was 20 and he was 25 years older, Mitford moved to Munich, where she stalked the Fuhrer in local restaurants until he finally noticed her and invited her into his inner circle.
Their new friendship was said to infuriate Hitler's longtime lover, Eva Braun, who plotted against her, as she detailed in her diary.
Mitford's diary, which was discovered by the Daily Mail, spans from 1935 to 1939, during which time she wrote about an astounding 139 meetings with her obsession.
She described the Nazi ruler as "very sweet & gay," but insisted "Fascism must come in England." The debutante would often be invited to sit with Hitler and his crew at their table, and gushed about how kind he was.
She wrote: "Today he was so kind and divine that I suddenly thought I would not only like to kill all who say or do things against him but also to torture them."
One person who seemed to be especially tortured by Hitler and Mitford's burgeoning relationship was Braun – Hitler's companion and briefly his wife.
In her own diary, Braun confided: "Herr Hoffman lovingly and as tactlessly informs me that he (Hitler) has found a replacement for me.
"She is known as the (Valkyrie) and looks the part –including her legs. But these are the dimensions he prefers. If this is true, though, he will soon make her lose 30 lbs, through worry, unless she has a gift for growing fat in adversity."
Hitler and Mitford continued to grow closer, as war became increasingly inevitable. There have even been rumors she secretly had his son, only to give him up for adoption.
Braun grew increasingly jealous, according to the diary, and confronted Hitler about the rumors.
Mitford remained a part of Hitler's life throughout the diary, which concluded in 1939, just as Britain declared war on Germany. Mitford was said to be distraught at the notion of her homeland Britain battling with her adopted home Germany. She was also worried she would be implicated as a war criminal.
The final entry in her diary is dated September 1, 1939, the day Germany invaded Poland. Two days later, when war was declared, Mitford walked to Munich's English Garden park, pulled out a pearl-handled pistol given to her by Hitler for protection, and shot herself in the head.
Mitford survived the assassination attempt and was hospitalized in Munich, where Hitler frequently visited her. He paid her bills and arranged for her to return home after her release.
Little did she know the bullet remained lodged in her skull, causing her brain damage. However, she was still able to live her life.
On 28 May 1948, Mitford became sick while visiting family. The bullet had caused a slow swelling around her brain, and she died of meningitis at age 33.