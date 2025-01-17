L.A. Wildfires Grim Death Toll Keeps Rising — As Terrifying End-of-Days Video Shows Evacuation While Flames Engulf Entire Neighborhood

"Oh my God," a voice says in the clip as fire surrounds the entire neighborhood left and right.

The video, posted on Instagram, captioned: "You may not think of transit drivers when you think of first responders, but that’s exactly what our Pasadena Transit team was on Tuesday night as the Eaton Fire broke out in Pasadena and Altadena.

"Our transit team drivers faced unimaginable conditions as they drove into evacuation zones to evacuate hundreds of seniors from living facilities, some buildings were already on fire, showing us that these unsung heroes wear Pasadena Transit hats, not capes."