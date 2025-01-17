Your tip
Home > Videos > California Wildfires

L.A. Wildfires Grim Death Toll Keeps Rising — As Terrifying End-of-Days Video Shows Evacuation While Flames Engulf Entire Neighborhood

Photo of California fires
Source: MEGA

New footage of the fires shows just how much destruction it has caused.

Jan. 17 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

The wildfires in California have continued to cause destruction across the state, and one video has brought viewers even closer to the horror show.

The City of Pasadena was able to capture the moment transit drivers were confronted by the blaze as they attempted to rescue elderly people living in a retirement village, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

la wildfires grim death toll terrifying end of days video shows evacuation
Source: MEGA

The wildfires in California continue to burn.

"Oh my God," a voice says in the clip as fire surrounds the entire neighborhood left and right.

The video, posted on Instagram, captioned: "You may not think of transit drivers when you think of first responders, but that’s exactly what our Pasadena Transit team was on Tuesday night as the Eaton Fire broke out in Pasadena and Altadena.

"Our transit team drivers faced unimaginable conditions as they drove into evacuation zones to evacuate hundreds of seniors from living facilities, some buildings were already on fire, showing us that these unsung heroes wear Pasadena Transit hats, not capes."

This video gives viewers a look at the horror.

Viewers were quick to react to the terrifying video as well, as one person said in the comments section: "... As hard as this is to watch and hear, I am so glad that you are recognizing them! Please make sure that they KNOW that they are lifesavers and deeply appreciated."

Another added: "God bless them, thank you for your work and service during this heartbreaking time for the city."

"Right where I grew up. So devastating. My parents' house is gone..." a person commented.

la wildfires grim death toll terrifying end of days video shows evacuation
Source: MEGA

The fires have claimed the lives of 27 people.

The devastating fires has claimed the lives of 27 people, including resident Jeff Takeyama who was confirmed as the latest victim on Thursday. Takeyama's family revealed he died defending his home and neighborhood in the Palisades fire.

They wrote on a GoFundMe page: "He worked tirelessly to keep us and our neighbors safe. This time, the fire was different, and we are heartbroken beyond words."

Seventeen of the 27 deaths have been attributed to the Eaton Fire, according to the most recent tally done by the medical examiner’s office. However, the complete death toll won't be known until it is safe for investigators to enter neighborhoods, authorities noted.

la wildfires grim death toll terrifying end of days video shows evacuation
Source: MEGA

Thousands have been impacted. by the fires.

Despite the thousands impacted by the fires, politics has still come into play as this week Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson told CNN he thought “there should probably be conditions" on helping residents.

In response, US Rep. Laura Friedman said: "We don’t do this to our neighbors in need. When people in Los Angeles want to bring a donation over to a victim, they’re not asking them what their political party is.”

la wildfires grim death toll terrifying end of days video shows evacuation
Source: MEGA

California's leaders have faced backlash amid the destruction.

Meanwhile, president-elect Donald Trump has not done much to keep the focus on people needing help, instead calling out California's leaders including governor Gavin Newsom.

Trump recently called for Newsom to "resign" and claimed on Truth Social: "Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way."

He added: "... I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster."

