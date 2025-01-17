Diddy Facing CANNIBAL Accusation: How Jailed Rapper Allegedly Told a 'Making the Band' Contestant He Wanted to Feast on Their Flesh

Rivers' claims are the latest in a string of alarming allegations against the 55-year-old.

Combs has been held behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

At the center of Combs' federal charges were alleged "freak offs," in which victims were said to be given drugs and alcohol and forced to perform sexual acts, many of which were filmed.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to his charges, recently alleged the "freak offs" were consensual and insisted there was "no evidence of sex trafficking."