Diddy Facing CANNIBAL Accusation: How Jailed Rapper Allegedly Told a 'Making the Band' Contestant He Wanted to Feast on Their Flesh

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused of telling a contestant he wanted to 'eat their flesh' because he was mad.

Jan. 17 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of more disturbing accusations.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced music mogul now faces "cannibalism" allegations.

The shocking claim was made after a former Making the Band 2 contestant alleged Combs told her he wanted to "eat (their) flesh" after they enraged him.

Sara Rivers claimed Combs made the threat because her bandmate upset him.

In the Peacock documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy – which covers the rise and dramatic fall of Combs, 55 – former Making the Band 2 contestant Sara Rivers opened up about how she was treated by the Bad Boy Records founder and what she and others experienced when cameras weren't rolling.

Rivers, 47, painted a grim picture of working with Combs, including him making the wild "cannibal" threat against one of her bandmates.

Rivers claimed Combs told another bandmate he could pay a 'crackhead $20 to smack the s--- out of (them).'

She said in the bombshell documentary: "When he got angry with one of my band members, he said, 'You make me so mad I want to eat your flesh.'"

While recalling another jarring incident, Rivers alleged the music mogul told another contestant he "could get a crackhead and pay them $20 to smack the s--- out of (them)."

Combs has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Rivers' claims are the latest in a string of alarming allegations against the 55-year-old.

Combs has been held behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

At the center of Combs' federal charges were alleged "freak offs," in which victims were said to be given drugs and alcohol and forced to perform sexual acts, many of which were filmed.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to his charges, recently alleged the "freak offs" were consensual and insisted there was "no evidence of sex trafficking."

The 55-year-old claims nothing criminal occurred during his now infamous 'freak-offs.'

As RadarOnline.com reported, Combs' defense team stated in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian: "Far from the government's lurid descriptions, the videos show adults having consensual sex, plain and simple. At bottom, this case is about whether Victim-I was or was not a willing participant in her private sex life with Mr. Combs. The videos confirm that she plainly was.

"There is no evidence of any violence, coercion, threats, or manipulation whatsoever. There is no evidence that anyone is incapacitated or under the influence of drugs or excessive alcohol consumption. There is certainly no evidence of sex trafficking.

"Any fair-minded viewer of the videos will quickly conclude that the prosecution of Mr. Combs is both sexist and puritanical."

The letter added: "It is sexist because the government’s theory perpetuates stereotypes of female victimhood and lack of agency. The prosecution reflects a paternalistic view that the government is here to protect women, who cannot be trusted to make their own decisions about sex, and are not capable of consenting to sex that the prosecutors view as outside the 'norm.'"

Since his September 2024 arrest in New York City, Combs has also been accused of more vile acts in several civil lawsuits, including allegations of rape and assault.

