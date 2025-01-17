Justin Baldoni Shares Photos of His Family 'Being Held' In A Basement at 'It Ends With Us' Premiere — As The Director Sues Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for $400Million

Justin Baldoni has shared photos of his family "being held" in a basement during the New York premiere of It Ends With Us. The leading actor and director of the film filed a $400 million lawsuit against co-star Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy, RadarOnline.com can report.

Source: MEGA Baldoni and his family are seen in what appears to be a basement.

In the bombshell lawsuit Baldoni filed on Thursday in the Southern District of New York, he claimed that he and his family were "held" in a basement at the New York premiere of their movie It Ends With Us on Aug. 6, 2024. As seen in the images in the court documents, Baldoni is joined by his wife Emily, family, and friends at a large table in what appears to be a basement. The smiling group is surrounded by popcorn, water, and soda in the snaps. In the photos, Baldoni is wearing the same pink suit he wore for the red carpet of the New York premiere back in August. At the same premiere, Baldoni did not take any photos with Lively, the leading actress, or the cast.

Baldoni claimed his guests were "ushered" inside and "held" in the room to "avoid even a chance of interaction with Lively or her guests" once the actress made her arrival. The lawsuit also claims Lively used "threats and extortion" to "relegate" her co-stars to "sit out their own premiere" and wait in the basement. It stated: "They were confined to a makeshift holding area surrounded by concession stand stock, with only fold-out tables and chairs arranged in a square. "Surrounded by close friends, family, soda bottles, and a lot of love, the irony of being held in a basement on what was arguably one of the most important nights of Baldoni’s career thus far, was not lost on anyone."

Source: MEGA The group still posed for photos.

The actor requested a jury trial and a judgment of $400 million. The actor's lawsuit states: "At bottom, this is not a case about celebrities sniping at each other in the press. This is a case about two of the most powerful stars in the world deploying their enormous power to steal an entire film right out of the hands of its director and production studio. "When Plaintiffs have their day in court, the jury will recognize that even the most powerful celebrity cannot bend the truth to her will."

The drama between the former co-stars started back when promotion for the film kicked off when fans were quick to notice Baldoni missing from the interviews and press events. In addition, the leading actors did not pose for any photos together during the promotion.

Source: MEGA Baldoni filed a lawsuit against Lively and her husband.

