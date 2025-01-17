EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Manson 'Rape' Documentary Director Slams Showbiz Bosses for Protecting Abusive Artists — As Long As They're Making Cash

The director of a bombshell documentary about the rise to fame of Marilyn Manson and the allegations of sexual abuse surrounding him has lashed out at money-mad record firms.

Karen McGann, who made Marilyn Manson: Unmasked, slammed firms for protecting stars while they are still raking in cash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The filmmaker said: "People are always protected when they're making money and that’s one of the hypocrisies, sometimes, of the entertainment industry.

"We've seen that with Harvey Weinstein. In the last few years, people have been asking: 'Is there going to be a #MeToo for the music industry?'"