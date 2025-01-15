Fresh Marilyn Manson Sex Shocker: Rocker 'Claimed He Wasn’t Into Rape' as it 'Takes Fun Out of Things' — And He Prefers to 'Break Woman Down so They Submit'
Rocker Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of physical and sexual abuse by former girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood, has disputed the accusation, saying that he is "not into rape," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The singer is currently at the center of a sexual abuse scandal involving more than a dozen women.
Wood, 37, had previously identified Manson, 55, as her abuser in February 2021, accusing her former fiancé of sexual assault, psychological abuse, violence, coercion and intimidation.
But a new documentary on the controversial singer unearthed a previously unheard audiotape of an interview he gave to Rolling Stone magazine.
Manson can be heard saying: "I'm not into rape whatsoever."
He did, however, confess to a different kink: "I prefer to break a woman down to the point where they have no choice but to submit to me. Rape is for cowards, for lazy people."
In the same documentary, Wood, opened up about her allegations, which she claimed happened while the two were filming the music video for Heart-Shaped Glasses.
Wood, who was 19 at the time of filming, recalled being told there would be a sex scene, but that it would only be visible as a blur.
However, when filming began, Wood contends that Manson became overly "aggressive" with her and started pulling her clothes off her body. She was unable to get him to stop until the director called cut.
"I was just kind of sitting on the bed naked just crying. I felt so f------ violated," she continued. "But I didn't call it rape for like many, many years."
Other women have since come forward with similar allegations following Wood's public denouncement.
Manson has denied the accusations, calling them "horrible distortions of reality," and responded by filing a lawsuit against Wood in March 2022, citing defamation and emotional distress.
A representative for Wood said: "Marilyn Manson – whose real name is Brian Warner – filed a lawsuit against Ms Wood as a publicity stunt to try to undermine the credibility of his many accusers and revive his faltering career. But his attempt to silence and intimidate Ms Wood failed.
"As the trial court correctly found, Warner's claims were meritless. Warner’s decision to finally abandon his lawsuit and pay Ms Wood her full fee award of almost $327,000 only confirms as much."
A judge ruled against portions of Manson's lawsuit in 2023 and ordered the rocker to pay about $500,000 in attorney fees. Manson filed an appeal against the decision, which now appears unsuccessful following the dropping of his case.
In October, RadarOnline.com revealed new accusations from an ongoing investigation into the rocker.
At the time, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced Manson's case was under review by the Sex Crimes Division, who received the updates, although the specifics of the evidence remain unclear.
In a statement, Gascón wrote: "Experienced prosecutors from our office's Sex Crimes Division are carefully reviewing new leads and additional evidence that continue to come to our attention from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s investigation.
"New evidence has emerged within the last few weeks, adding to an already extensive case file presented to our office by the LASD.
"It is our office's responsibility to ensure that we have a complete picture of the admissible evidence available before making a filing decision.
"Senior staff members have met with victims, and our prosecutors continue to remain in contact with the victims and their representatives throughout this process."
He concluded: "We are committed to making sure they are treated with dignity and respect."