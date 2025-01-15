Fresh Marilyn Manson Sex Shocker: Rocker 'Claimed He Wasn’t Into Rape' as it 'Takes Fun Out of Things' — And He Prefers to 'Break Woman Down so They Submit'

Wood, 37, had previously identified Manson, 55, as her abuser in February 2021, accusing her former fiancé of sexual assault, psychological abuse, violence, coercion and intimidation.

But a new documentary on the controversial singer unearthed a previously unheard audiotape of an interview he gave to Rolling Stone magazine.

Manson can be heard saying: "I'm not into rape whatsoever."

He did, however, confess to a different kink: "I prefer to break a woman down to the point where they have no choice but to submit to me. Rape is for cowards, for lazy people."