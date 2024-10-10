Marilyn Manson Sex Assault Case Explodes Again: Shock Rocker Facing Fresh Probe by Prosecutors Over Rape and Torture Accusations

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced Manson's case is under review by the Sex Crimes Division, who received the updates over the past few weeks, although the specifics of the evidence remain unclear.

In a statement, Gascón wrote: "Experienced prosecutors from our office's Sex Crimes Division are carefully reviewing new leads and additional evidence that continue to come to our attention from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s investigation.

"New evidence has emerged within the last few weeks, adding to an already extensive case file presented to our office by the LASD.