Marilyn Manson Sex Assault Case Explodes Again: Shock Rocker Facing Fresh Probe by Prosecutors Over Rape and Torture Accusations
Marilyn Manson's sex abuse case has taken a dramatic twist after fresh allegations against the singer have come to light.
RadarOnline.com can reveal "new leads and additional evidence" have emerged from an ongoing investigation into the rocker - real name Brian Warner.
Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced Manson's case is under review by the Sex Crimes Division, who received the updates over the past few weeks, although the specifics of the evidence remain unclear.
In a statement, Gascón wrote: "Experienced prosecutors from our office's Sex Crimes Division are carefully reviewing new leads and additional evidence that continue to come to our attention from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s investigation.
"New evidence has emerged within the last few weeks, adding to an already extensive case file presented to our office by the LASD.
"It is our office's responsibility to ensure that we have a complete picture of the admissible evidence available before making a filing decision.
"Senior staff members have met with victims, and our prosecutors continue to remain in contact with the victims and their representatives throughout this process."
He continued: "We are committed to making sure they are treated with dignity and respect.
"I have received requests from victims to meet personally to discuss the case, however, as the case is being investigated it would be inappropriate for me, as District Attorney, to meet with victims during this time.
"We anticipate making a filing decision soon and will provide an update when that time comes. At that time, I look forward to meeting with the victims to discuss how my office can continue to support them."
- D.A. Needs More Evidence To Charge Shock Rocker Marilyn Manson After 19-Month Investigation Into Sexual Abuse & Domestic Violence Claims
- Marilyn Manson Unlikely To Be Hit With Charges In Sexual Assault Case Due To 'Credibility Issues' Of Alleged Victim
- Marilyn Manson Accused Of Grooming & Sexual Assault Of A Minor
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
No further details about the case were provided, but Manson, 55, has been accused of rape, abuse, grooming a minor and other crimes in multiple cases.
Actress Evan Rachel Wood, 37, is his highest-profile accuser, along with Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, 42, who accused Manson of sexual assault.
Manson's ex-fiancée Wood was the first women to come forward back in 2020 and her allegations, in turn, led to more women coming forward and speaking out against the musician.
In response, Manson filed a defamation lawsuit against the actress, which a judge then threw out.
Manson was also ordered to pay almost $500,000 in legal fees to both Wood and Ashley Gore, 32, who was also a target of one of the rocker’s defamation suits.
Manson made a variety of accusations against Gore, namely that she had hacked into his social media accounts, swatted his house to the FBI, and spent an extensive period contacting his former girlfriends and acquaintances in an effort to drum up evidence.
Ultimately, none of these claims have been found truthful by a court.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.