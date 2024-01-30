Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > Marilyn Manson
Exclusive Details

Marilyn Manson Ordered to Pay Ex-GF Evan Rachel Wood Six-Figure Sum After She Shut Down Majority of His Defamation Lawsuit

evan rachel wood wins legal fees shut down marilyn manson lawsuit defamation court
Source: MEGA

Evan scored a big win in court.

By:

Jan. 30 2024, Published 9:39 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Evan Rachel Wood scored in the court battle against her ex-boyfriend Marilyn Manson — with a judge awarding her over $300k to cover the legal bills she racked up defending herself against the rocker's defamation lawsuit.

On Thursday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted a motion brought by Wood seeking attorney fees from Manson.

Article continues below advertisement
evan rachel wood wins legal fees shut down marilyn manson lawsuit defamation court
Source: MEGA

The exes dated from 2007 to 2010.

The judge awarded Wood $326,956 — around $60k less than what she had requested.

As we previously reported, Manson filed a lawsuit against Wood and her ex-girlfriend Illma Gore for allegedly trying to ruin his life with false claims of abuse.

Wood and Manson dated from 2007 to 2010. In 2021, the actress spoke about Manson and the alleged abuse he forced upon her. Manson denied the claims and then filed his lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement
evan rachel wood wins legal fees shut down marilyn manson lawsuit defamation court
Source: MEGA

Manson denied the claims of abuse.

Manson claimed Wood and her then-partner tried to get his other exes to come forward with false allegations against him.

He claimed the duo even wrote a fake FBI letter to hand out to the media and his exes — to make it appear like he was under a federal investigation. He said he never was under investigation by the feds.

Article continues below advertisement

He told the court, “To the extent I had relationships with these women, those relationships were consensual. I never abused, assaulted, raped, threatened, or “trafficked” any of these women, as they contend. Their accusations against me of abuse, assault, rape, threats, and the like are unequivocally false.”

Wood denied her ex's claims that she conspired to take him down. She stood by her claims of abuse and said she never coerced any other woman to make accusations against Manson.

MORE ON:
Marilyn Manson

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
evan rachel wood wins legal fees shut down marilyn manson lawsuit defamation court
Source: MEGA

Manson accused Wood of lying about what went down in their relationship.

Wood convinced the court to dismiss several claims from Manson's lawsuit. As a result, she asked the court to award her the fees she incurred while fighting off those claims.

Manson opposed the legal fee request and claimed the billing submitted by his ex was vague and full of redactions.

Article continues below advertisement
evan rachel wood wins legal fees shut down marilyn manson lawsuit defamation court
Source: MEGA

Wood has stood by her claims about Manson.

“Worse yet, the time records reflect excessive and inefficient billing by partner-level attorneys charging up to $900 per hour, and rampant duplication of nearly all tasks, from legal research to court appearances,” his motion reads.

Manson asked that the $387k request be severely reduced.

At the hearing this week, the judge decided to only reduce the amount requested by $60k.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.