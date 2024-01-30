Marilyn Manson Ordered to Pay Ex-GF Evan Rachel Wood Six-Figure Sum After She Shut Down Majority of His Defamation Lawsuit
Evan Rachel Wood scored in the court battle against her ex-boyfriend Marilyn Manson — with a judge awarding her over $300k to cover the legal bills she racked up defending herself against the rocker's defamation lawsuit.
On Thursday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted a motion brought by Wood seeking attorney fees from Manson.
The judge awarded Wood $326,956 — around $60k less than what she had requested.
As we previously reported, Manson filed a lawsuit against Wood and her ex-girlfriend Illma Gore for allegedly trying to ruin his life with false claims of abuse.
Wood and Manson dated from 2007 to 2010. In 2021, the actress spoke about Manson and the alleged abuse he forced upon her. Manson denied the claims and then filed his lawsuit.
Manson claimed Wood and her then-partner tried to get his other exes to come forward with false allegations against him.
He claimed the duo even wrote a fake FBI letter to hand out to the media and his exes — to make it appear like he was under a federal investigation. He said he never was under investigation by the feds.
He told the court, “To the extent I had relationships with these women, those relationships were consensual. I never abused, assaulted, raped, threatened, or “trafficked” any of these women, as they contend. Their accusations against me of abuse, assault, rape, threats, and the like are unequivocally false.”
Wood denied her ex's claims that she conspired to take him down. She stood by her claims of abuse and said she never coerced any other woman to make accusations against Manson.
Wood convinced the court to dismiss several claims from Manson's lawsuit. As a result, she asked the court to award her the fees she incurred while fighting off those claims.
Manson opposed the legal fee request and claimed the billing submitted by his ex was vague and full of redactions.
“Worse yet, the time records reflect excessive and inefficient billing by partner-level attorneys charging up to $900 per hour, and rampant duplication of nearly all tasks, from legal research to court appearances,” his motion reads.
Manson asked that the $387k request be severely reduced.
At the hearing this week, the judge decided to only reduce the amount requested by $60k.