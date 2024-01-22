‘Grasping At Straws’: Evan Rachel Wood Slams Ex Marilyn Manson as He Fights Her Demand For $387k in Court Battle

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , the Westworld actress asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to deny Manson’s recent opposition to her collecting $387k in attorney fees from the shock rocker.

Evan Rachel Wood scoffed at her ex- Marilyn Manson ’s attempt to escape covering a 6-figure legal bill she racked up defending herself against his defamation lawsuit.

Wood believes Manson should be ordered to pay the amount after she got several claims from his lawsuit thrown out. Manson argued the billing submitted by his ex was vague and full of redactions.

“Worse yet, the time records reflect excessive and inefficient billing by partner-level attorneys charging up to $900 per hour, and rampant duplication of nearly all tasks, from legal research to court appearances,” his motion read.

Manson asked that the $387k request be severely reduced. Now, in a newly filed motion, the actress said the billing records are sufficient and the motion should be granted.