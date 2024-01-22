‘Grasping At Straws’: Evan Rachel Wood Slams Ex Marilyn Manson as He Fights Her Demand For $387k in Court Battle
Evan Rachel Wood scoffed at her ex-Marilyn Manson’s attempt to escape covering a 6-figure legal bill she racked up defending herself against his defamation lawsuit.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Westworld actress asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to deny Manson’s recent opposition to her collecting $387k in attorney fees from the shock rocker.
Wood believes Manson should be ordered to pay the amount after she got several claims from his lawsuit thrown out. Manson argued the billing submitted by his ex was vague and full of redactions.
“Worse yet, the time records reflect excessive and inefficient billing by partner-level attorneys charging up to $900 per hour, and rampant duplication of nearly all tasks, from legal research to court appearances,” his motion read.
Manson asked that the $387k request be severely reduced. Now, in a newly filed motion, the actress said the billing records are sufficient and the motion should be granted.
“[Manson] tries to evade his obligation to reimburse Wood for her attorneys’ fees by arguing that the billing records submitted include redactions and purported “block-billing” or vague time entries. [Manson’s] complaints are much ado about nothing,” her motion read.
In addition, she said the fees charged by her lawyers are similar to the fees charged by Manson’s own legal team.
“[Manson] attempts to challenge the staffing decisions made by Wood’s counsel, arguing that a hypothetical associate should have done more of the work rather than Ms. Kleindienst. [Manson] is grasping at straws,” the filing added.
A judge has yet to rule on the motion.
As we first reported, last year, Wood successfully convinced the court to dismiss the majority of claims brought in Manson’s lawsuit that accused her and her ex Illma Gore of conspiring to take him down personally and professionally.
In his suit, Manson claimed Wood falsely accused him of abusing her during their relationship that lasted from 2007 to 2010. Wood spoke about against Manson in 2021.
Following Wood’s claims, a series of women came forward to publicly accuse Manson of abuse. In his lawsuit, Manson claimed Wood and Gore had coerced his ex-girlfriends to make false claims about him.
The rocker accused Wood and Gore of creating a fake FBI letter that they passed around to his exes and the media — to make it look like he was under investigation by the Feds.
The alleged letter read, “To Whom It May Concern, please be advised that Ms. Evan Rachel Wood is a key witness in connection to a criminal investigation in Los Angeles, California involving an international and well-known public figure. The safety of Ms. Wood, her family, other victims, and of their families are the utmost concerns during this time.”
Manson claimed the FBI never investigated him. The LA County Sheriff’s Department did raid Manon’s home in 2021 but the FBI was not involved in the investigation.
He denied the accusations of abuse. Manson said his career had been ruined by the claims.
He told the court, “To the extent I had relationships with these women, those relationships were consensual. I never abused, assaulted, raped, threatened, or “trafficked” any of these women, as they contend. Their accusations against me of abuse, assault, rape, threats, and the like are unequivocally false.”
He added “I have suffered severe emotional distress as a result of Wood’s and Gore’s conduct as alleged in my Complaint. I am not a rapist or abuser, but many people now apparently think that I am.”
For her part, Wood stood by her accusations of abuse and denied attempting to convince his ex’s to make false claims.
“I have never pressured anyone to make false accusations against [Manson] or to be part of the Phoenix Rising documentary. The statements I have made about the abuse inflicted by [Manson] are true. I have no reason to doubt the accusations made against [Manson] by other survivors."