Jessica Simpson's Wildfires-Threatened Mansion Slashed by $4.1Million in Value As She Battles to Sell it While She Braces For Brutal Eric Johnson Divorce
Jessica Simpson is watching the value of her home significantly drop as the devastating wildfires in California continue.
Not only is the 44-year-old struggling to make a profit on her mansion, but she's also been hit with a brutal divorce from husband Eric Johnson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former couple's Hidden Hills, California mansion is currently is up for sale. Simpson and Johnson, along with their three kids: daughters Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, five, and son Ace Knute, 11, have lived on the property since 2013. The duo purchased the seven-bedroom, 13-bathroom home from Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.
The former reality star listed the home for $17.9million earlier this month, almost five million dollars less than when Simpson previously put it on the market for in September 2023. At the time Simpson was asking for 22million.
Simpson took the home off the market in August 2024 after it failed to reel in a single buyer.
The family recently found themselves evacuating their home amid the wildfires, as many other celebrities have done the same, including Kim Kardashian and her family.
Simpson may find herself slashing her home's value again as the residence is in the middle of the chaos.
All this comes as the Employee of the Month star and her partner announced they are parting ways after 10 years of marriage.
The pair said in a statement: "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
Simpson was previously married to boy band 98 Degrees member Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006.
The With You hitmaker is now said to be "lawyering up" to protect her massive $210million fortune from Johnson.
A close friend told RadarOnline.com: "Jess has contacted a lawyer because her fortune eclipses Eric's $10m and she fears he'll move to try and grab half of her pot.
"His team will argue that he raised the family and tended to her needs while she was making movies and growing her business empire and that could cost her big time if she doesn't get a team of big-name attorneys on the case and quickly."
"She's out to destroy his case before it even gets off the ground," the insider concluded.
Simpson, who became a household name thanks to her reality show MTV’s Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica in 2003, has reeled in her fortune due to many ventures including a multimillion-dollar deal with WeightWatchers, her own maternity clothing line, as well as her own perfume.
The star's memoir Open Book also landed on the New York Times Best Seller List in 2020.
Johnson is a former NFL star who played with two teams from 2001 to 2007.