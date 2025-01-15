Jessica Simpson's Wildfires-Threatened Mansion Slashed by $4.1Million in Value As She Battles to Sell it While She Braces For Brutal Eric Johnson Divorce

The former couple's Hidden Hills, California mansion is currently is up for sale. Simpson and Johnson, along with their three kids: daughters Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, five, and son Ace Knute, 11, have lived on the property since 2013. The duo purchased the seven-bedroom, 13-bathroom home from Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

The former reality star listed the home for $17.9million earlier this month, almost five million dollars less than when Simpson previously put it on the market for in September 2023. At the time Simpson was asking for 22million.

Simpson took the home off the market in August 2024 after it failed to reel in a single buyer.