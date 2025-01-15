EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson 'Lawyering up to DESTROY' Eric Johnson in Blockbuster $210M Divorce — 'Her Fortune Dwarfs His and She's Determined he Won't Get a Penny'
Savvy popstar turned businesswoman Jessica Simpson is "lawyering up" to protect her $210 million fortune after announcing her marriage was over.
Her monster wealth dwarfs that of husband and former NFL star Eric Johnson and she's told pals that she is moving to make sure he can't snare half of her cash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A showbiz pal told us: "Jess has contacted a lawyer because her fortune eclipses Eric's $10m and she fears he'll move to try and grab half of her pot.
"His team will argue that he raised the family and tended to her needs while she was making movies and growing her business empire and that could cost her big time if she doesn't get a team of big-name attorneys on the case and quickly.
"She's out to destroy his case before it even gets off the ground."
Simpson, 44, has earned herself a jaw-dropping net worth after decades of working in the entertainment industry.
Her career began during her upbringing outside of Abilene, Texas, where she shared the stage with famous gospel acts.
Her talent caught the attention of Columbia Records executive Tommy Mottola, leading her to join a tour with the boy band 98 Degrees. Her fame grew quickly, with her debut album going double platinum, selling 1.9 million copies in the US.
Jessica’s quadruple-platinum album In This Skin was released in 2003 and secured her spot as an A-list singer and songwriter.
Her fifth solo album, A Public Affair, came out in August 2006. Her celebrity status grew after she married longtime boyfriend Nick Lachey in October 2002.
The pair tried their hand at reality TV with MTV’s Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica which debuted in August 2003. They divorced in 2006.
Following the success of the show, she appeared on her sister Ashlee Simpson’s show, the aptly titled Ashlee Simpson Show in 2004 in addition to her recurring role on That ’70s Show.
She later hosted the VH1 documentary series The Price of Beauty in 2010 and appeared as a mentor on the series Fashion Star from 2012 to 2013.
And she made her film debut as Daisy Duke in the 2005 movie The Dukes of Hazzard which grossed more than $111 million worldwide.
She went on to star in a variety of other films including Blonde Ambition in 2007 and Private Valentine: Blonde and Dangerous in 2008.
Apart from music and acting, she has seen great success as an entrepreneur. Her list of business ventures includes her own line of beauty products, handbags, lingerie and shoes.
Following a 2011 pregnancy announcement, she inked a multimillion-dollar deal with WeightWatchers.
She also launched a maternity clothing line in 2012, as well as her own perfume. She released her memoir Open Book in February 2020, which reached No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller List.
And more than 10 years after her last album release, she teased that she was releasing new music in November 2024. "Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic," she wrote via Instagram at the time. "This comeback is personal."
Simpson announced her split from Johnson, 45, this week.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she said.
Simpson, who has more than 6.3 million Instagram followers, and Johnson, a former tight end, are parents to three children: daughter Maxwell, 12, son Ace, 11, and daughter Birdie, five.
Simpson, who has evacuated her Hidden Hills home amid the LA fires, added: "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them.
While Simpson and Johnson celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last summer, the two had been "very much living separate lives", said a source.
They wed in July 2014 after four years of dating with their two elder children participating in the ceremony.
Simpson had not been seen to wear her wedding ring for months before her shock announcement.