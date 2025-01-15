EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson 'Lawyering up to DESTROY' Eric Johnson in Blockbuster $210M Divorce — 'Her Fortune Dwarfs His and She's Determined he Won't Get a Penny'

Savvy popstar turned businesswoman Jessica Simpson is "lawyering up" to protect her $210 million fortune after announcing her marriage was over.

Her monster wealth dwarfs that of husband and former NFL star Eric Johnson and she's told pals that she is moving to make sure he can't snare half of her cash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A showbiz pal told us: "Jess has contacted a lawyer because her fortune eclipses Eric's $10m and she fears he'll move to try and grab half of her pot.

"His team will argue that he raised the family and tended to her needs while she was making movies and growing her business empire and that could cost her big time if she doesn't get a team of big-name attorneys on the case and quickly.

"She's out to destroy his case before it even gets off the ground."