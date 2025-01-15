Cancer-stricken King Charles has told courtiers Kate Middleton's remission from her killer illness means the Royal Family is now in "rude health".

The ailing monarch has said the institution "will be in safe hands for another generation" with Kate set to become the box office eventual queen when son Prince William takes over the throne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source told us: "King Charles is naturally overjoyed at Kate beating cancer for several reasons.

"But on a pragmatic level, he says the monarchy is now in rude health and in safe hands for another generation.