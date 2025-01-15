EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' King Charles 'Relieved' at Kate Middleton's Cancer Remission as it 'Means Monarchy Will Be In Safe Hands for One More Generation'
Cancer-stricken King Charles has told courtiers Kate Middleton's remission from her killer illness means the Royal Family is now in "rude health".
The ailing monarch has said the institution "will be in safe hands for another generation" with Kate set to become the box office eventual queen when son Prince William takes over the throne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source told us: "King Charles is naturally overjoyed at Kate beating cancer for several reasons.
"But on a pragmatic level, he says the monarchy is now in rude health and in safe hands for another generation.
"Kate and William are internationally famous and she is box office for the Royal Family. There have been so many distractions with Harry and Meghan over the last few years and he is completely sick of what he calls their fame-seeking sideshow."
The Princess of Wales, 43, revealed this week she is in remission from cancer after making an emotional return to the hospital where she received treatment.
In a message posted on social media, she spoke of her "relief" and said she remained "focused on recovery".
"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead," the princess wrote in the post, which she signed off as from "C", for Catherine.
Earlier, on a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in west London, Catherine thanked staff and empathized with cancer patients about the "tough" treatment but reassured them there was "light at the end of that tunnel".
The news comes after we revealed Charles is being pushed to purge Prince Harry from his will to prevent his turncoat son from getting his hands on the British monarchy's mega-millions.
“A lot of people in royal circles feel Harry does not deserve a dime, and they're leaning on Charles to cut him off," a high-level palace insider revealed.
The crown has not yet revealed what exact type of disease 76-year-old King Charles is facing but sources said the monarch's days are numbered because he's suffering from deadly pancreatic cancer.
Foremost among the royals calling for the amendment is his older brother, Prince William, who palace insiders said is pushing his father to elevate him to the throne before his illnesses become too overwhelming for him to rule himself.
Th rebel, 40, has been on the outs with his relatives since 2020, when he and his fame-loving American wife, Meghan Markle, ditched their palace duties to chase Hollywood dollars and make California their home.
The Duke of Sussex further stoked the flames of the family feud when he skewered his relatives in his 2023 memoir, Spare and his bride, suggested some royals were racists for questioning the potential skin color of the couple's then-unborn son.
Earlier last year, sources said Charles and his 42-year-old heir torpedoed a plan to strip the duke and the former Suits star of their royal titles over fear of a public backlash against the move.