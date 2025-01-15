INVESTIGATION: Pentagon Security Breached by Shocking Number of Trespassers – From Tourists to Potential Terrorists!

Security at the Pentagon has been breached by a shocking number of people ranging from seemingly lost tourists to potentially insidious foreign nationals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a four-year survey of disturbing activity at the sprawling Arlington, Va.- based Pentagon campus from 2017 to 2021, America's military headquarters is seemingly vulnerable to dangerous and embarrassing – breaches that have penetrated sensitive, restricted areas in ways that could compromise the nation's security.

Several incidents involve Chinese nationals, who experts fear could be spying for the rogue communist nation.

"These seemingly innocent incidents can have very damaging consequences," warned retired Major General Paul Vallely. "If they are able to get people inside the buildings – and particularly take photos while there they may be able to identify targets to hit should hostilities break out between the U.S. and China."