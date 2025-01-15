INVESTIGATION: Pentagon Security Breached by Shocking Number of Trespassers – From Tourists to Potential Terrorists!
Security at the Pentagon has been breached by a shocking number of people ranging from seemingly lost tourists to potentially insidious foreign nationals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a four-year survey of disturbing activity at the sprawling Arlington, Va.- based Pentagon campus from 2017 to 2021, America's military headquarters is seemingly vulnerable to dangerous and embarrassing – breaches that have penetrated sensitive, restricted areas in ways that could compromise the nation's security.
Several incidents involve Chinese nationals, who experts fear could be spying for the rogue communist nation.
"These seemingly innocent incidents can have very damaging consequences," warned retired Major General Paul Vallely. "If they are able to get people inside the buildings – and particularly take photos while there they may be able to identify targets to hit should hostilities break out between the U.S. and China."
Fifteen times over those four years, outsiders were able to outwit the Pentagon defenses and infiltrate areas that are supposed to be off-limits to everyone but authorized personnel.
On July 24, 2017, two Chinese nationals were caught wandering the 583-acre campus carrying cameras. They were only apprehended after approaching а restricted heliport and later claimed they simply got lost while sightseeing.
The tally also includes a September 7, 2017, incident in which three Turkish nationals were caught in a restricted area while claiming to be looking for a McDonald's that had come up on their GPS. They were hit with trespassing charges.
In an effort to compile the troubling Vallely incidents, RadarOnline.com examined every single file involving security breaches logged over that period by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, the civilian law-enforcement body in charge of locking down the Pentagon and its innumerable secrets.
Some of the incidents seem harmless. In one case, a woman said she was trying to get to her shift at a Champps restaurant in Pentagon City – a neighborhood near the military campus – when her Uber driver got lost and she wound up in a restricted area.
But other incidents are downright alarming. One file revealed that an apparently mentally unstable person talked about "walking toward the lights" was able to pierce at a restricted area.
Another shocking moment came when a woman driving a black SUV penetrated the Pentagon grounds on June 27, 2021, at a vehicle checkpoint – simply by following the car in front of her before the gate arm descended.
She later claimed she was just trying to follow a friend who had a similar car.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Pentagon's secrets seem to be under attack from several directions. In one instance, malicious hackers breached and posted online the files of Leidos Holdings Inc., which provides tech support to the Department of Defense among other U.S. agencies.
Our frightening new report closely follows another from last fall that shockingly noted how Chinese nationals had accessed U.S. military bases and other sensitive sites some 100 times in recent years, mostly by posing as tourists.
In one of those instances, a group tried to push past guards onto the grounds of Alaska's Fort Wainwright, claiming they had a reservation at a hotel on the base.
In several others, Chinese nationals have been caught swimming off a sensitive intelligence post in Key West, Florida.
Experts said the breaches represent an obvious risk to our national security.
"We know the Chinese Communist Party will stop at nothing to gain an advantage of the U.S. armed forces," Vallely warned – adding: "The focus is not only on the Pen- tagon but on bases across the country."