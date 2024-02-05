WATCH: Large Groups of Chinese Immigrants Caught Sneaking Into California Through Mexico
Large groups of Chinese immigrants were caught sneaking into California from Mexico which was exposed during a startling 60 Minutes segment this weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come as congressional Republicans reportedly refuse to accept a deal that would help fix the ongoing border crisis, 60 Minutes dedicated a portion of its weekly episode on Sunday night to another largely unknown border issue: Chinese immigrants.
According to the CBS program, undocumented Chinese migrants make up the largest growing group of illegal immigrants sneaking into the United States from Mexico.
Tens of thousands of Chinese migrants have reportedly snuck into California through a gap in the border located just 60 miles east of San Diego.
“The number of migrants arriving at the southern border is unprecedented,” 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi reported. “Last year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection recorded two-and-a-half million instances of detaining or turning away people attempting to cross into the United States from Mexico.”
“So what’s the fastest growing group among them? Chinese migrants,” she continued. “Yes, you heard that right: Chinese.”
“We saw large groups, including many from the middle class, come through a 4-foot gap at the end of a border fence 60 miles east of San Diego,” Alfonsi explained. “The illegal entryway is a new route for those hoping to live in America.”
The program then shared footage of the issue. Large groups of what were believed to be Chinese nationals were seen climbing through the gap in the fence while a Border Patrol agent looked on from just 25 feet away.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 60 Minutes segment on Chinese immigrants sneaking into California through Mexico on Sunday night came as congressional lawmakers continue to fight over a bill to secure the country’s southern border.
House Speaker Mike Johnson announced his plan to kill the current border bill over the weekend. He called the potential bipartisan deal “worse than expected” and noted that it would be “dead on arrival” if it successfully reaches the House of Representatives.
“I’ve seen enough,” Johnson said on Sunday. “This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created.”
“As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, the border never closes,” he continued. “If this bill reaches the House, it will be dead on arrival.”
Meanwhile, ex-President Donald Trump has seemingly urged congressional Republicans not to accept a border deal with the Democrats because it might hurt his chances of winning the 2024 presidential election.
“A Border Deal now would be another Gift to the Radical Left Democrats,” Trump charged on Truth Social last week. “They need it politically, but don’t care about our Border.”
“What is currently being worked on in the Senate will be meaningless in terms of Border Security and Closure,” he continued. “Four years ago we had the Safest and Most Secure Border in the History of our Country, and now we have the WORST, probably anywhere in the World.”
“In any event, if you want to have a really Secure Border, your ONLY HOPE is to vote for TRUMP2024!”