EXCLUSIVE: Grim and Ultra-Violent Detail in Latest Rape Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Is Like Something Psycho Joker Threatened to Do'
Joker obsessed Sean Combs allegedly threatened to slash a cowering victim's face in a chilling echo of the Heath Ledger movie The Dark Knight.
Combs is said to have vowed to give the terrified woman a so-called 'Glasgow Smile' – a form of torture where the victim has their face slashed from each ear down to their mouth – before he allegedly raped her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In The Dark Knight, Ledger plays Joker and threatens to "carve" the face of Batman's girlfriend Rachel Dawes, played by Maggie Gyllenhaal.
A source told us: "Combs is obsessed with Joker and this was a graphic and disturbing example of him allegedly acting out scenes from the film in real life with terrible consequences. He used to believe he was Joker."
In legal papers, the victim alleged that the rapper approached her "with a knife and held it to the right side of her face and threatened to give her a 'Glasgow smile' in retaliation for her previous statements".
The documents claimed the attack was "payback" for her suggesting he was involved in the murder of Tupac Shakur.
Combs, 55, then ripped off her clothes and "violently" raped her with a television remote control, the documents added.
During the ordeal, Combs allegedly told her that her life was in his hands and that, if he so desired, she would never be seen again.
She said she was then raped by multiple people, "until eventually she had no control over her body nor could she move her body".
The woman said she eventually tried to escape but was confronted by Combs, who offered her money to say the rape was consensual.
She ran to neighbors for help, the lawsuit said, as gunshots were fired in her direction. They had already called the police, having heard the disturbance next door.
The woman said she told the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department she had been gang raped by Combs and his associates, but no further action was taken.
Several disturbing videos resurfaced last year of Combs dressed up as Joker for Halloween.
We revealed one viral clip showing the disgraced music mogul pointing a prop gun at Tyler the Creator before firing it up in the air.
As Diddy waits for his trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, a number of videos from 2022 went viral on social media.
On TikTok, several users shared images and clips from a party where Combs showed up with white makeup, long green hair and a film-accurate suit resembling Ledger's version of the Batman villain from The Dark Knight.
Diddy is currently facing a raft of sexual assault and human trafficking charges that could land him in federal prison for the rest of his life.
His September 16 arrest follows a Homeland Security investigation into his alleged criminal enterprise that lawmen claimed included drug-fueled orgies called freak offs, which featured male prostitutes and female fans.
The mogul is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center pending trial after a judge denied his bail.