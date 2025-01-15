EXCLUSIVE: Grim and Ultra-Violent Detail in Latest Rape Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Is Like Something Psycho Joker Threatened to Do'

Joker obsessed Sean Combs allegedly threatened to slash a cowering victim's face in a chilling echo of the Heath Ledger movie The Dark Knight.

Combs is said to have vowed to give the terrified woman a so-called 'Glasgow Smile' – a form of torture where the victim has their face slashed from each ear down to their mouth – before he allegedly raped her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In The Dark Knight, Ledger plays Joker and threatens to "carve" the face of Batman's girlfriend Rachel Dawes, played by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

A source told us: "Combs is obsessed with Joker and this was a graphic and disturbing example of him allegedly acting out scenes from the film in real life with terrible consequences. He used to believe he was Joker."