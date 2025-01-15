Dolly Parton At Center of Fears She's Working Herself into Grave as She's 'Stretched Thin Between Singing, Businesses and Charities'

Country music icon Dolly Parton continues to run herself ragged between her career, business ventures and charities, sparking fears from pals that the 9 to 5 singer needs to quit working overtime for her own good, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"People are worried that she's overdoing it and not taking care of herself," an insider revealed. "She never seems to take a real break."

In 2022, the 78-year-old entertainer reportedly promised to start taking more time off to care for her ailing hubby, Carl Dean, 82, but according to the source, she continues to overextend herself.