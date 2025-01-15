Dolly Parton At Center of Fears She's Working Herself into Grave as She's 'Stretched Thin Between Singing, Businesses and Charities'
Country music icon Dolly Parton continues to run herself ragged between her career, business ventures and charities, sparking fears from pals that the 9 to 5 singer needs to quit working overtime for her own good, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"People are worried that she's overdoing it and not taking care of herself," an insider revealed. "She never seems to take a real break."
In 2022, the 78-year-old entertainer reportedly promised to start taking more time off to care for her ailing hubby, Carl Dean, 82, but according to the source, she continues to overextend herself.
"Dolly can never say no to people, and she has so much. she still wants to do with her time here on Earth," the insider said. "She swears she doesn't feel tired, but she really does look exhausted a lot of the time."
Along with her legendary career, the bubbly Jolene songbird owns multiple companies, including the Dollywood attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., a fragrance line and a music publishing firm.
The big-hearted Grammy winner also runs her Dollywood Foundation, which focuses on the education of kids in her home county, and she always seems to be raising money for various causes, including a medical center, hurricane relief, LGBTQ+ support and more.
"She's very hands-on with everything, and that includes her big foundation," the source said. "She's always giving back, and she never stops.
"Any time there's a crisis, she's on high alert to figure out how she can help. People can't remember the last time she took a vacation, and the feeling is that she needs to give herself a break."
Meanwhile, she continues to motor on creatively. Concerts are already set in Europe for February and April for her latest venture, a new symphony called Dolly Parton's Threads. And sources said there's talk of even MORE on the horizon.
“Last year, Dolly said again that she wasn't going to tour, but she just can't seem to quit performing," the source went on. "She feels she owes it to her fans."
Last June, Parton admitted in an interview that she'll "always be doing something, but I may pull back a little bit here and there, now and then." But according to the insider, pals worry that it will take a huge wake-up call to get her to truly throttle down.
"The fear is if Dolly doesn't ease up, she'll burn out – or worse", said the insider. "And no one wants that."