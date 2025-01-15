Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton At Center of Fears She's Working Herself into Grave as She's 'Stretched Thin Between Singing, Businesses and Charities'

dolly parton at center of fears
Source: MEGA

Dolly is said to have stopped looking after herself due to her insane work demands.

Jan. 15 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Country music icon Dolly Parton continues to run herself ragged between her career, business ventures and charities, sparking fears from pals that the 9 to 5 singer needs to quit working overtime for her own good, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"People are worried that she's overdoing it and not taking care of herself," an insider revealed. "She never seems to take a real break."

In 2022, the 78-year-old entertainer reportedly promised to start taking more time off to care for her ailing hubby, Carl Dean, 82, but according to the source, she continues to overextend herself.

Article continues below advertisement
dolly parton at center of fears
Source: MEGA

Parton is said to be working far more than 9 to 5.

Article continues below advertisement

"Dolly can never say no to people, and she has so much. she still wants to do with her time here on Earth," the insider said. "She swears she doesn't feel tired, but she really does look exhausted a lot of the time."

Along with her legendary career, the bubbly Jolene songbird owns multiple companies, including the Dollywood attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., a fragrance line and a music publishing firm.

The big-hearted Grammy winner also runs her Dollywood Foundation, which focuses on the education of kids in her home county, and she always seems to be raising money for various causes, including a medical center, hurricane relief, LGBTQ+ support and more.

Article continues below advertisement
dolly parton at center of fears
Source: MEGA

The 'Jolene' singer's endless drive, businesses and charity work is putting massive demands on Parton's health, friends say.

Article continues below advertisement

"She's very hands-on with everything, and that includes her big foundation," the source said. "She's always giving back, and she never stops.

"Any time there's a crisis, she's on high alert to figure out how she can help. People can't remember the last time she took a vacation, and the feeling is that she needs to give herself a break."

Meanwhile, she continues to motor on creatively. Concerts are already set in Europe for February and April for her latest venture, a new symphony called Dolly Parton's Threads. And sources said there's talk of even MORE on the horizon.

Article continues below advertisement
dolly parton at center of fears
Source: MEGA

Friends fear the 78-year-old icon’s packed schedule may push her to the brink of burnout.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
vivica fox and taraji henson secretly feuding

'Empire' Vixens Vivica A. Fox and Taraji P. Henson 'Secretly Feuding Over Fight to Get Women Paid Same as Men in Hollywood'

chuck norris sad last days

Chuck Norris' Sad Last Days: How Kung-Fu Hero, 84, is Fighting to Deal With Grief Over Death of 103-Year-Old Mom Wilma

“Last year, Dolly said again that she wasn't going to tour, but she just can't seem to quit performing," the source went on. "She feels she owes it to her fans."

Last June, Parton admitted in an interview that she'll "always be doing something, but I may pull back a little bit here and there, now and then." But according to the insider, pals worry that it will take a huge wake-up call to get her to truly throttle down.

"The fear is if Dolly doesn't ease up, she'll burn out – or worse", said the insider. "And no one wants that."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.