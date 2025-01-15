Your tip
'Empire' Vixens Vivica A. Fox and Taraji P. Henson 'Secretly Feuding Over Fight to Get Women Paid Same as Men in Hollywood'

vivica fox and taraji henson secretly feuding
Source: MEGA

The pair are said to be locked in battle.

Jan. 15 2025, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Empire vixens Vivica A. Fox and Taraji P. Henson were as close as sisters when they starred as siblings on the FOX drama – but sources dish a deep frost has formed between them.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Henson, 54, has frozen out her former pål for not backing her when she complained about women being paid less than their male counterparts in Hollywood.

vivica fox and taraji henson secretly feuding
Source: MEGA

The fight for Hollywood equality is said to be driving a wedge between the pair.

"This is a subject that means the world to Henson, and she knows that Fox is very comfortable with the money she makes," revealed an insider. "Taraji was shocked that Vivica didn't stand up for less fortunate women."

In 2023, Henson griped that even though she has starred in high-profile projects such as The Color Purple and Hidden Figures, she still hasn't made big bank.

vivica fox and taraji henson secretly feuding
Source: MEGA

Fox called herself a 'worker bee' after facing backlash for her equal pay comments.

"I'm just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do (and) getting paid a fraction of the cost," Henson said. "You get tired. I hear people go. 'You work a lot.' Well, I have to. The math ain't math-ing."

While other Black female stars such as Keke Palmer and Gabrielle Union lauded Henson's candor, Set It Off star Fox said: "I am very happy, very blessed. I didn't have that experience."

vivica fox and taraji henson secretly feuding
Source: MEGA

Sources said a proposed 'Empire' spinoff with Henson and Fox may never happen.

But after catching flak for her statement, the 60-year-old beauty reasoned, "I'm a worker bee. I have a tendency to not complain."

However, an insider said Fox's add-on didn't thaw the ice.

