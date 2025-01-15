Chuck Norris' Sad Last Days: How Kung-Fu Hero, 84, is Fighting to Deal With Grief Over Death of 103-Year-Old Mom Wilma
Chuck Norris mowed down bad guys in flicks and TV without a blink but sources said the death of his mom, Wilma, at age 103 has left him devastated.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the loss cast a sorrowful pall over his holiday season, but the 84-year-old Walker, Texas Ranger star poured himself into making people around him happy because his beloved mom would have wanted it that way.
"Wilma was a constant force in Chuck's life to the very end," an insider said. "He's so sad at her passing, but he's grateful she was around so long.
"She made everyone feel better, and she sure kicked Chuck into action. She was his biggest supporter."
The Delta Force star praised his mom in a touching post to Instagram, recalling the lessons that she'd taught him and his younger brother, Aaron, 73.
"Growing up, her laughter filled our home with joy, and her hugs provided a sense of safety that we will forever cherish,” Chuck wrote. "She had a remarkable way of making everyone feel special, often putting the needs of others before her own."
Incredibly, the actor and martial arts expert known for his fighting skills noted that "she taught me the importance of kindness and compassion".
While Norris will need a lot of strength to get through the holidays, his wife, Gena O'Kelley, 61, will help.
"Chuck knows how lucky he is to have Gena. His mom's death has given him a boost to make his marriage even better," the insider added.
"He's spoiling Gena to no end, plus doing good in the community, offering free training sessions to seniors and kids at his gym.
"He wants to make his mom proud."