Chuck Norris' Sad Last Days: How Kung-Fu Hero, 84, is Fighting to Deal With Grief Over Death of 103-Year-Old Mom Wilma

Chuck Norris mowed down bad guys in flicks and TV without a blink but sources said the death of his mom, Wilma, at age 103 has left him devastated.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the loss cast a sorrowful pall over his holiday season, but the 84-year-old Walker, Texas Ranger star poured himself into making people around him happy because his beloved mom would have wanted it that way.

"Wilma was a constant force in Chuck's life to the very end," an insider said. "He's so sad at her passing, but he's grateful she was around so long.