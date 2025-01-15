Your tip
Loose-Lipped Luke Grimes 'Can't Stop Crowing' About How 'Yellowstone' Set Became 'Better Place as Soon as Kevin Costner Left Hit Show'

Luke Grimes is said to be boasting life is better on the Yellowstone set with Kevin Costner.

Jan. 15 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Luke Grimes can't stop crowing that Yellowstone's set instantly became a better place after his TV dad, Kevin Costner, rode off into the sunset, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Luke put on a happy face when Kevin was around – but behind the scenes he was happy to see him go," an insider said.

Grimes is said to be loving life without Costner.

Costner, 69, quit the Western last year midway through its fifth season after clashing with series creator Taylor Sheridan – holding up production, angering the remaining cast and causing Paramount to end the show earlier than planned, sources explained.

Costner galloped away from his Golden Globe-winning role as the drama's patriarch, John Dutton, to devote more time to his big-screen epic Horizon, which wound up bombing at the box office.

Costner's feud with creator Sheridan led to cast frustrations.

Now, Grimes – who played Kevin's onscreen kid Kayce Dutton – claims Costner's departure was a relief in the end.

"To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone," said Grimes.

The actor, 40, also gushed that the remaining episodes – in which John Dutton was assassinated by professional hitmen – were the "easiest" to film.

Grimes said the show's final days were smoother after John Dutton's shocking assassination.

He added: "Obviously, [the conflict] didn't make it super fun to be around. Not pointing any fingers."

Shockingly, Grimes admitted he hasn't exchanged even a word with Costner since he bailed on the hit.

He also said: "I just don't feel like it's my place to reach out. He can reach out to me if he wants to."

And Costner has made it clear where he stands with his former cowboy kin by saying: "We're done talking."

According to insiders, Costner feels betrayed by his Yellowstone co-stars after his stormy departure.

A tipster told RadarOnline.com Costner is bitter because he believes Grimes and his other former costars abandoned him during his showdown with Sheridan, destroying the production's family atmosphere.

However, the source said: "Kevin isn't surprised Luke threw him under the bus. Luke is still making his way as an actor and kissing up to Taylor makes good career sense for him."

But the insider confided: "It has destroyed what used to be a friendship between Kevin and Luke."

