Kevin Costner 'Bothered' by 'Lack of Love' from Ex-Castmates as 'Yellowstone' Thrives Without Leading Actor – 'He's Been Stabbed In The Heart'
Kevin Costner is feeling like a forgotten man as the Yellowstone franchise flourishes without him and people he considered friends jump on the bandwagon of his nemesis series creator Taylor Sheridan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former TV cowboy, 69, has a burr under his saddle as he's feeling "ignored" by ex-castmates who used to sing his praises, namely Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, a source said.
"Kevin's tried to put a brave face on it, but there's no denying this real lack of love is bothering him", the source explained. "He's been stabbed in the heart time and time again. The people on the show he thought were going to be loyal, like Hauser and Reilly, are preoccupied with their own success."
Hauser, 49, and Reilly, 47, who play Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton on the Western drama, have dominated Yellowstone since Costner quit in 2023 after allegedly butting heads with Sheridan.
RadarOnline.com learned the two are getting their own spinoff. "They are riding on a wave of success and clearly don't have time for an old sourpuss like Kevin", the source said.
But that's not the only thing that's irking Costner these days, said the insider.
"His friends in the industry with Taylor, so he knows where their loyalty lies – and it's not with him," the source added.
The source noted even Tom Selleck, 79, is kissing up to Taylor and begging to be let in on the franchise now that his CBS police procedural Blue Bloods is kaput.
"A good Western's always on my list", said Selleck, who saddled up in 1990's Quigley Down Under.
"I miss that. I want to sit on a horse again."
The spy points out that Magnum, P.I. hunk Selleck once credited Costner – who won a Golden Globe for portraying Yellowstone patriarch John Dutton for keeping the Western genre alive.
Adds the insider: "It seems everyone is making out brilliantly while they leave him in the dust. The way Kevin sees it, the evidence is astounding and how can they not set."