Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner 'Bothered' by 'Lack of Love' from Ex-Castmates as 'Yellowstone' Thrives Without Leading Actor – 'He's Been Stabbed In The Heart'

kevin costner bothered by lack of love from ex castmates
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner feels 'bothered' by the 'lack of love' from ex-castmates as 'Yellowstone' thrives, sources say.

Jan. 8 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kevin Costner is feeling like a forgotten man as the Yellowstone franchise flourishes without him and people he considered friends jump on the bandwagon of his nemesis series creator Taylor Sheridan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former TV cowboy, 69, has a burr under his saddle as he's feeling "ignored" by ex-castmates who used to sing his praises, namely Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner bothered by lack of love from ex castmates
Source: MEGA

Costner feels like a forgotten cowboy as 'Yellowstone' thrives without him.

Article continues below advertisement

"Kevin's tried to put a brave face on it, but there's no denying this real lack of love is bothering him", the source explained. "He's been stabbed in the heart time and time again. The people on the show he thought were going to be loyal, like Hauser and Reilly, are preoccupied with their own success."

Hauser, 49, and Reilly, 47, who play Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton on the Western drama, have dominated Yellowstone since Costner quit in 2023 after allegedly butting heads with Sheridan.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner bothered by lack of love from ex castmates
Source: MEGA

Hauser and Reilly are riding the spinoff wave while Costner is apparently battling feelings of betrayal.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com learned the two are getting their own spinoff. "They are riding on a wave of success and clearly don't have time for an old sourpuss like Kevin", the source said.

But that's not the only thing that's irking Costner these days, said the insider.

"His friends in the industry with Taylor, so he knows where their loyalty lies – and it's not with him," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner bothered by lack of love from ex castmates
Source: MEGA

Selleck is saddling up to 'Yellowstone' creator Sheridan, leaving Costner wondering where Hollywood loyalty truly lies.

Article continues below advertisement

The source noted even Tom Selleck, 79, is kissing up to Taylor and begging to be let in on the franchise now that his CBS police procedural Blue Bloods is kaput.

"A good Western's always on my list", said Selleck, who saddled up in 1990's Quigley Down Under.

"I miss that. I want to sit on a horse again."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Composite photo of Brittany Murphy, Alan Rickman, Chadwick Boseman

Tragic Ending: Brittany Murphy, Alan Rickman, Chadwick Boseman and More Stars Who Died Before Their Final Films Premiered

ken jenning worried colin josh is coming for his job

Ken Jennings 'Worried' 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' Host Colin Josh Is Coming For His Job – 'He's In A Panic Ahead of Every Taping'

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner bothered by lack of love from ex castmates
Source: MEGA

Costner has also faced a fresh flop at the box office.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The spy points out that Magnum, P.I. hunk Selleck once credited Costner – who won a Golden Globe for portraying Yellowstone patriarch John Dutton for keeping the Western genre alive.

Adds the insider: "It seems everyone is making out brilliantly while they leave him in the dust. The way Kevin sees it, the evidence is astounding and how can they not set."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.