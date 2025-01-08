Kevin Costner 'Bothered' by 'Lack of Love' from Ex-Castmates as 'Yellowstone' Thrives Without Leading Actor – 'He's Been Stabbed In The Heart'

Kevin Costner is feeling like a forgotten man as the Yellowstone franchise flourishes without him and people he considered friends jump on the bandwagon of his nemesis series creator Taylor Sheridan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former TV cowboy, 69, has a burr under his saddle as he's feeling "ignored" by ex-castmates who used to sing his praises, namely Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, a source said.