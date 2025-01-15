BREAKING: Oscars 2025 On Verge of Being Totally AXED for First Time in Its History — With Bosses Locked in Secret Talks on 'Contingency Strategy'
The Oscars is on the verge of being axed for the first time in the ceremony's 96-year history due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
RadarOnline.com can reveal bosses have drawn up secret contingency plans, fearing hosting the star-studded bash in the midst of a tragedy would be in "bad taste".
Hollywood A-listers including Tom Hanks, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Steven Spielberg are said to be aware of the situation, as the official Academy Award committee continue to monitor the situation daily.
An insider said: “The board’s main concern at this time is to not look like they are celebrating while many Los Angelenos are dealing with heartbreak and unimaginable loss.
“And certainly, even if the fires went out in the next week, the reality is that the city is still hurting and will be dealing with that pain for months.
“So the hierarchy decided that the focus will be support and fundraising when the right opportunities present themselves.”
At least 25 people have now died in the California fires, although the figure is expected to rise as emergency services search through the rubble.
More than 200,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes, with 88,000 still under evacuation orders last night.
The destruction has led to a "contingency strategy" being put in place for the March 3 Oscars ceremony to be called off — a measure first introduced in the early 2000s.
The highly classified plan would only be implemented if a "life changing event" affects the show being aired.
It comes after several other celebrity events were cancelled in the past 72 hours.
A source said: "While the Californian dream is not yet dead, it is incrementally dying. These wildfires have absolutely devastated the state, uniting everyone — from A-lister to waiter.
"And the very thought of having a waiter, a poorly paid innocent who has lost their home, serving delicate Wagyu burgers and sliced cucumber sandwiches to multi-millionaire movie stars doesn’t exactly sit right.
"Homelessness is on the rise and there is an opioid epidemic. Right now Los Angeles is at an absolutely critical time in its history. It's a nadir.
"After 9/11, the committee and executive teams brought in an effective contingency strategy on how to deal with a world, or city-wide, life-changing event.
"Terror threats were the priority for many years with discussions with Homeland Security, the FBI, CIA and LAPD task force officers, and many of those templates are still in place, albeit out of the public domain to avoid alarm.
"The Oscars' committee realise that in a worst case situation, the fires could continue for weeks, prompting disastrous and cataclysmic issues for L.A. and Hollywood, where the awards are staged.
"These matters are being monitored very closely, with some well-known faces consulted, because everything is so up in the air that anything could happen."
Even if the awards ceremony does go ahead, the goody bags – worth $171,000 each – will be scrapped.
They have included a three-night stay in the Swiss alps, beauty treatments, jewellery and a $1,220 barbecue grill, but have been deemed "bad taste" by board members.