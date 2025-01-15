BREAKING: Oscars 2025 On Verge of Being Totally AXED for First Time in Its History — With Bosses Locked in Secret Talks on 'Contingency Strategy'

Hollywood A-listers including Tom Hanks, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Steven Spielberg are said to be aware of the situation, as the official Academy Award committee continue to monitor the situation daily.

An insider said: “The board’s main concern at this time is to not look like they are celebrating while many Los Angelenos are dealing with heartbreak and unimaginable loss.

“And certainly, even if the fires went out in the next week, the reality is that the city is still hurting and will be dealing with that pain for months.

“So the hierarchy decided that the focus will be support and fundraising when the right opportunities present themselves.”