Read James Dean's Full Horrific 'Confession' to Elizabeth Taylor About How He Was Sexually Abused by His Childhood Priest

Despite Dean's career only lasting five years – abruptly ending with his death in a car crash at age 24 in 1955 – he cemented himself in Hollywood history as a heartthrob with back-to-back hits East of Eden and Rebel Without a Cause.

While viewers fawned over Dean in the 1950s – and the decades since his death – lore alleged he was secretly gay.

In Jason Colavito's biography, Dean's history with both men and women is explored, as well as other secrets the actor closely guarded, including his alleged childhood abuse.