Shocking Footage: Outraged Parents Confront Organizer of Disastrous Willy Wonka Event With Claims 'You've Scammed Children'

The organizer of a Willy Wonka event was confronted by angry parents who felt conned after buying tickets.

Billy Coull , the company's director, was seen addressing the frenzied crowd with two bouncers alongside him after the event promising "extraordinary props, oversized lollipops, and a paradise of sweet treats" fell completely flat, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Furious parents gave a piece of their mind to the organizer of a nearly $45-a-ticket Willy Wonka event in Glasgow, Scotland, accusing the man of scamming children while demanding a refund.

obsessed with the customers confronting the event organiser of the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience. I'm shaking! pic.twitter.com/bTtEfFZZkU

"You've scammed children!" one person yelled in a video of the parents confronting the organizer posted on X, formerly Twitter. "It's a total scam."

Coull told the crowd they would have their money back by Monday. When grilled about the photos online, he admitted they used artificial intelligence to create some images for the event.

What had initially been touted as a fantastical and enchanting "experience" ended up being a sparsely decorated attraction in an empty warehouse that left Charlie and the Chocolate Factory fans immensely disappointed, according to attendees.