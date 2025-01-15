Joe Biden 'Has Launched Dirty, Sneaky Plot' to Slow Down Donald Trump on His First Day in White House — Despite Pledging 'Smooth Transition'
Joe Biden has "launched a dirty, sneaky plot" to disrupt Donald Trump's first day in the White House, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the out-going president's controversial moves include changing the order of succession in federal agencies so pro-Biden staffers will be in charge before Trump's nominees can be confirmed, and enacting federal rules that will take the new administration months to overturn.
The White House has also doled out billions in federal funds on clean energy initiatives and other Biden priorities.
The surprise changes come after Biden, 82, previously pledged he would be cooperative with the incoming administration.
Ezra Cohen, a former Undersecretary of Defense for Trump and a current Hudson fellow, said: "They're playing dirty during the transition period. When President Trump's going to be in office, dealing with actual, real problems … now he has to deal with stuff like this.
"It's just bad for America that they're doing this."
Although Cohen conceded none of it is "insurmountable," he emphasized the moves were "just about throwing sand in the gears to try to interfere with President Trump."
The Biden administration simply claims it's just securing the president's legacy.
Biden is giving two speeches during his final week in office that are designed to defend his tenure. And his social media accounts have been actively tossing out ambitious claims about his presidency.
Most presidents spend their final weeks in the Oval Office shoring up their initiatives and making sure their priorities stay protected under the new commander-in-chief.
And Biden publicly pledged to cooperate on the transition, which was a change from the 2020 election when Trump refused to concede to him and made no effort to facilitate a government handover.
However, Biden, in an interview last week, also laughed when the news outlet asked him about Trump trying to overturn his initiatives.
He said: "I think he's going to have a problem. Trump's going to have a hard time undoing a lot, I think."
The Trump team is preparing to hit the ground running. The business mogul, 78, plans at least 100 executive orders on Inauguration Day.
But Biden has implemented several policies that can't be undone with a simple swipe of the new president's pen.
And Trump seems to realize that. He's accused Biden of being "sneaky."
Speaking last week at Mar-a-Lago, he said: "They try to be sneaky. They go in and they say, remember, this is a man that said he wants to transition to be smooth. Well, you don't do these kind of things."
Cohen also revealed what he says is the White House's real motive behind these decisions.
He warned, "there's a whole other litany of ways that they're going to try to frustrate us in those first few weeks" that will cause a "lag" after Trump is sworn in.