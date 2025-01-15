Joe Biden 'Has Launched Dirty, Sneaky Plot' to Slow Down Donald Trump on His First Day in White House — Despite Pledging 'Smooth Transition'

The White House has also doled out billions in federal funds on clean energy initiatives and other Biden priorities.

The surprise changes come after Biden, 82, previously pledged he would be cooperative with the incoming administration.

Ezra Cohen, a former Undersecretary of Defense for Trump and a current Hudson fellow, said: "They're playing dirty during the transition period. When President Trump's going to be in office, dealing with actual, real problems … now he has to deal with stuff like this.

"It's just bad for America that they're doing this."