Inside Kate Middleton's Cancer Fight: How Future Queen Got 'So Attached' to Her Chemotherapy Port She 'Hesitated' When Doctors Said it Could be Removed'
Now that she is cancer-free, Kate Middleton is finally free to make lighthearted remarks about her intense battle with the disease.
The Princess of Whales visited with cancer patients in London as part of her first official engagement of the year, RadarOnline.com can report.
Prince William's wife visited with patients at The Royal Marsden Hospital, the same facility in which she received her treatment.
The 43-year-old bonded with a young woman while reflecting on her own battle and adjusting to life with a treatment port – a small, implantable device that allows chemotherapy drugs to be delivered directly into a vein.
It can be left in for weeks, months or even longer, depending on the treatment needed. When it is no longer needed, a doctor can easily remove it.
Middleton has had hers removed, but joked with her new friend that she actually missed the safe feel of the lifesaving device.
"I got so attached to it," the princess said, adding that she was a little nervous and reluctant when told she could "have it taken out now".
While revisiting the facility, Middleton announced she's now in remission for her unspecified cancer, four months after she completed her medical treatments.
The mother of three later shared on Instagram: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.
"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.
"We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."
Middleton then revealed her new role as "Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden," before adding: "My hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer."
While the princess concluded by expressing what a "relief" it is to "be in remission," she noted "it takes time to adjust to a new normal."
The royal revealed her diagnosis last year in a video message on March 22.
She said: "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery.
"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London."
"At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.
"My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
On September 9, Kensington Palace released a new video message in which Kate disclosed she "is focused on staying cancer-free" after completing chemotherapy.
She added: "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
Kate has toned down her public appearances and schedule, including having a more subdued birthday on Jan. 9. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News: "Success in chemotherapy and beating cancer is one thing; pulling back completely and being able to tour as she would normally is completely different.
"It has always been emphasized by William and her that there was a long way to go. Things are being taken step by step. I'm sure we will see more of her, but there have been no dates or indications given, so I do think we have to be careful."