Inside Kate Middleton's Cancer Fight: How Future Queen Got 'So Attached' to Her Chemotherapy Port She 'Hesitated' When Doctors Said it Could be Removed'

Prince William's wife visited with patients at The Royal Marsden Hospital, the same facility in which she received her treatment.

The 43-year-old bonded with a young woman while reflecting on her own battle and adjusting to life with a treatment port – a small, implantable device that allows chemotherapy drugs to be delivered directly into a vein.

It can be left in for weeks, months or even longer, depending on the treatment needed. When it is no longer needed, a doctor can easily remove it.

Middleton has had hers removed, but joked with her new friend that she actually missed the safe feel of the lifesaving device.

"I got so attached to it," the princess said, adding that she was a little nervous and reluctant when told she could "have it taken out now".