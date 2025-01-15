Your tip
How Taylor Swift's Team 'Held Secret Talks' with China for 'Post-Eras Tour Show' Amid Global Spying Row

Photo of Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's team has been in 'talks' with Chinese authorities to perform in Shanghai this year.

Jan. 15 2025, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift isn't letting the conclusion of her Eras Tour keep her off the stage.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Chinese authorities are "optimistic" about the possibility of her performing in Shanghai this year and have already held "preliminary talks" with the singer's team.

taylor swift team secret talks china eras tour show global spying row
Source: MEGA

Chinese authorities authorities are 'optimistic' about the possibility of her performing in Shanghai this year.

Swift's Eras Tour became the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue upon its completion last year, with the concerts praised for boosting the economy in cities across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

The record-setting tour wrapped up on December 8. Although she performed in Singapore and Japan, China was not part of the tour – despite the pop star's massive popularity there.

taylor swift team secret talks china eras tour show global spying row
Source: MEGA

The popstar's Eras Tour became the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue upon its completion last year,

Zhang Qi, deputy director of Shanghai's culture and tourism bureau, confirmed they had held a meeting with Swift's team in the financial city.

He stated during a local political event: "As for whether it can take place in the end, we feel that it will have to depend on the market and the attractiveness of the city of Shanghai. But we are optimistic that they may be hope this year."

The update follows a series of terrifying incidents Swift faced during her tour last year.

Just days before her run of shows at Wembley, anti-terror police disrupted an Islamist attack plot, causing the singer to cancel three sold-out shows in Vienna, Austria.

And a week before that, three girls were killed and ten were injured at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class in Southport, England.

At the time, a source noted "the level of attention she was getting was bordering on scary", adding: "There's just a much more intense reaction from people when they see her. And as much as she’s grateful for all this fame, it can be overwhelming."

taylor swift and travis kelce spend thanksgiving together with families
Source: MEGA

Swift is keen to settle down with her NFL star boyfriend following the end of her two-year world tour, according to insiders, and Kelce is equally smitten.

News of a possible show in China also comes roughly one month after RadarOnline.com revealed Swift is most likely hanging up her sparkly 'fits for the foreseeable future.

After a whirlwind two years traversing the globe, sources believe the 14-time Grammy winner is ready to relax and settle down.

After starting the tour on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, the 35-year-old capped off her global journey with a final show in Vancouver last month – having rocked 149 performances across five continents.

Justin Sylvester, co-host at E! News, said the singer will now likely "run away and go hide in the countryside somewhere and just be normal".

Today with Hoda and Jenna host Jenna Bush Hager, who considers herself a certified "Swiftie", also said the globetrotter "deserves a break".

Of course, fans will be waiting to see if boyfriend Travis Kelce will put a ring on it after rumors of an engagement began to cook over the Thanksgiving holiday.

In snaps from Swift's 35th birthday in December, some fans also noticed she appeared to be hiding her ring finger – sparking more speculation.

Other eagle-eyed followers thought Swift's finger appeared blurred in a photo of her holding a cocktail while posing up with fellow Kansas Chiefs' WAG Lyndsay Bell and pal Ashley Avignone.

In October, a source close to the couple shut down rumors regarding the NFL star popping the question.

They said: "It's not true and the recent erratic and unfounded speculation on this couple is just proving that media and overzealous fans do not know what's going on with them and shouldn't make wild assumptions based on zero fact."

taylor swift desperate to make travis kelce a billionaire
Source: MEGA

Sources say Swift would 'love to be engaged' but the couple 'aren't rushing it'.

Just two months later, however, another source revealed Swift would "love to be engaged" but the couple "aren't rushing it".

They explained: "Taylor does feel like Travis is The One, but jumping in is not her style. That's just not how she does (things). Marriage is a big deal, and she wants (it to be) forever."

Meanwhile, another insider revealed things between Kelce and Swift are "serious" and that he makes her "very happy".

