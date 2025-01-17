CNN Dumps Donald Trump Critic Jim Acosta From Coveted Daytime Line-Up in Move to Graveyard Shift to 'Curry Favor' With New President

And according to insiders, the switch is a bid to appease Trump before his move into the White House next week.

The business mogul, 78, has previously clashed with 53-year-old Acosta, branding the presenter a "rude, terrible person" and accusing him of reporting "fake news" during Acosta's time as a White House correspondent in the first administration.

An insider said: "They want to get rid of Acosta to throw a bone to Trump. Midnight is not a serious offer when his ratings are among the best on the network."

This move would "effectively exile Acosta to the Siberia of television news," according to a report.