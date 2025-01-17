CNN Dumps Donald Trump Critic Jim Acosta From Coveted Daytime Line-Up in Move to Graveyard Shift to 'Curry Favor' With New President
Donald Trump critic Jim Acosta has been axed from the CNN daytime line-up and given the graveyard shift in a bid "curry favor" with the president-elect.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran broadcaster has been told his successful 10am show is being moved to midnight, despite its impressive ratings, by CNN's chief Mark Thompson.
And according to insiders, the switch is a bid to appease Trump before his move into the White House next week.
The business mogul, 78, has previously clashed with 53-year-old Acosta, branding the presenter a "rude, terrible person" and accusing him of reporting "fake news" during Acosta's time as a White House correspondent in the first administration.
An insider said: "They want to get rid of Acosta to throw a bone to Trump. Midnight is not a serious offer when his ratings are among the best on the network."
This move would "effectively exile Acosta to the Siberia of television news," according to a report.
Thompson allegedly hopes to to slot Acosta into programming from midnight to 2am ET, with assurances the show would in turn be airing during prime time on the West Coast and be streamed internationally.
Acosta's ratings in his current 10am slot are some of the network's best.
The timing of the call – just days before Trump is due to take office again – has raised suspicions CNN is trying to build a better relationship with the incoming president.
Acosta's relationship with Trump was so sour during the first term that the White House revoked his press pass in 2018 after a heated clash.
That decision was later challenged when Acosta and CNN presented it in front of a federal judge.
Acosta's back-and-forth with Trump went viral, and resulted in Trump telling him to "sit down," while aides wrestled the mic from his hands.
Trump said: "CNN should be ashamed of itself having you work for them. You are a rude terrible person. You shouldn't be working for CNN."
Then, during a separate press conference in 2020, Acosta said: "Mr President, I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes."
Trump hot back: "Let me tell you about your record, your record is so bad you ought to be ashamed of yourself. You have the worst record in the history of broadcasting."
On another occasion, Acosta asked Trump: "What do you say to critics who say that you are creating a national emergency? That you're concocting a national emergency here to get your wall."
Trump replied: "Your question is a very political question because you have an agenda. You're CNN. You're fake news."
Acosta's reported move is the latest in a series of shake ups the network is reportedly considering, and would pave the way for longtime anchor Wolf Blitzer, 76, to slide into a new morning timeslot to replace him.
He currently enjoys a plum spot on the cusp of primetime manning The Situation Room weekdays from 6pm to 7pm ET. He has done so for the past two decades, and the new shuffle could see him gain an extra hour of exposure.