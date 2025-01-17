CNN Found Liable for Defaming U.S. Navy Veteran Zachary Young In Story On Afghanistan Evacuations — Jury Awards $5Million In Damages
A jury has made a ruling in the high-stakes CNN defamation trial.
RadarOnline.com can reveal after two days of deliberation, a Florida jury found the network liable for defaming U.S. Navy veteran and security contractor Zachary Young in a report on Afghan evacuees and the network should be responsible for punitive damages.
The jury ruled CNN must pay Young, 49, $4million in financial damages and $1million in emotional damages.
Young brought the civil suit against the network in 2022.
He claimed his livelihood was destroyed over a report first aired on host Jake Tapper's program, The Lead with Jake Tapper, in which it was alleged he was operating a "black market" rescue operation, charging evacuees "exorbitant prices" to flee the country after the Taliban takeover in 2021.
After the ruling was handed down, Young's attorney, Kyle Roche, thanked the jury and said his client "feels heard in a way he hasn't for three years."
In the report at the center of Young's civil suit, CNN correspondent Alex Marquardt warned the rescue operations had "no guarantee of safety or success."
Young claimed in his filing the report suggested to viewers his actions were criminal, specifically due to the use of a graphic on screen reading "black market."
The same "black market" banner was also used when the report was published to the network's website.
The veteran further insisted he only charged corporate sponsors to rescue evacuees and never accepted any money directly from residents, a direct contradiction to CNN's alleged implication he was taking advantage of citizens desperate to flee the country.
CNN's legal team attempted to argue the term "black market" was loosely used to describe the situation in Afghanistan was being conducted under an "unregulated market," and claimed the "tough" report did not imply Young's actions were criminal.
During closing arguments, attorney David Freedman addressed the jury and said: "Do not let CNN rewrite the English language to avoid liability in this case."
He added: "Media executives around the country are sitting by the phones to see what you do. CNN's executives are waiting in their boardrooms in Georgia to see what you decide. Make the phones ring in Georgia. Send a message."
Jurors ultimately sided with Young's defense team in their ruling.
CNN attorney David L. Axelrod said he was "disappointed" in the verdict and urged jurors to limit punitive damages, claiming the network is not "unredeemable."
Axelrod further claimed the network's worth has experienced a "subtle decline" because of the "headwinds" faced by the media industry.
But Roche pushed back and called on the jury to "send a message" to mainstream media.
He added: "Reckless journalism is un-American.
"It's dangerous, and if media companies engage in theater in the newsroom, Americans will hold them accountable in the courtroom."