CNN Found Liable for Defaming U.S. Navy Veteran Zachary Young In Story On Afghanistan Evacuations — Jury Awards $5Million In Damages

The veteran further insisted he only charged corporate sponsors to rescue evacuees and never accepted any money directly from residents, a direct contradiction to CNN's alleged implication he was taking advantage of citizens desperate to flee the country.

CNN's legal team attempted to argue the term "black market" was loosely used to describe the situation in Afghanistan was being conducted under an "unregulated market," and claimed the "tough" report did not imply Young's actions were criminal.

During closing arguments, attorney David Freedman addressed the jury and said: "Do not let CNN rewrite the English language to avoid liability in this case."

He added: "Media executives around the country are sitting by the phones to see what you do. CNN's executives are waiting in their boardrooms in Georgia to see what you decide. Make the phones ring in Georgia. Send a message."