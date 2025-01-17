How 'The Office' Actor Brian Baumgartner is Fiercely Defending NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Amid His Anti-Vax and Conspiracy Theory Controversies

Rodgers has ruffled plenty of feathers with his anti-vaccine opinions, and most recently his support of Department of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brian Baumgartner wants to make it clear he is all about Aaron Rodgers despite the NFL star's controversial views and theories.

The duo first met in 2008, when they both competed at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California .

Baumgartner, best known for his role as Kevin Malone on The Office , said about Rodgers: "He has a really big heart and is very caring. I am proud to say that he's a friend."

However, Rodgers has continued to double-down on his anti-vaccine views, especially on his Netflix documentary, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, which focuses on his career and his personal life off the field.

"The way he's misunderstood, I think people tend to think of him as a disgruntled or unhappy person. He's not that," Baumgartner said.

The 52-year-old also believes the public has unfairly judged the New York Jets quarterback when it comes to his views.

The 41-year-old has been opened about his thoughts on what goes into his body. He also has revealed his support for RFK, and recently touched on how the politician will soon be confronted in his upcoming confirmation hearing.

"So, I was always a little bit skeptical of that,” he noted, and once again slammed the “ridiculous protocols” related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the subject of vaccines , he says in the documentary : "We never did the flu shots growing up. My dad just didn’t believe in it," and added his father didn't believe it "was worth the unknown."

During Rodgers' appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, he said: "Like, please, somebody try and get after him and just watch him absolutely mop the floor with any of these senators. You better come ready senators, come ready and try and see if you can pull one over on my boy Bobby, because Bobby's f***ing smart, dude.

"And no notes, off the cuff, can handle his own pretty well, so excited for him to – and honestly so should everybody."

Rodgers added: "RFK just wants to make sure that everything that's being given to our kids is safe, everything that we're ingesting on a day-to-day basis is safe, and he's going to 'Make America Healthy Again' or is going to freaking die trying."