'Ominous and Evil': How the Internet Reacted to Donald Trump's Mugshot-Inspired Official Presidential Portrait He Says 'Goes Hard'

The internet is on fire over Donald Trump's new White House portrait. The president-elect’s transition team unveiled his and Vice President JD Vance’s official portraits on Thursday, and social media is buzzing over how Trump's scowl looks like a twin to his notorious 2023 mugshot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Social media users called out how similar Trump's photo resembled his infamous 2023 mugshot.

Trump's photo, released just days before his inauguration on Monday, strikingly mirrored his infamous mugshot – taken after he was indicted by a Georgia grand jury for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results. Like his mugshot, the presidential portrait features Trump staring down with a stern expression and raised eyebrow.

Source: MEGA The president-elect made history as the first president to be convicted of felonies.

Trump made history as the first president to have a mugshot and the first convicted of felonies in a separate Manhattan case. His new White House portrait, however, is a stark contrast to recent presidential photos, which typically show smiling leaders. The MAGA leader himself even smiled for his first-term portrait.

The Trump-Vance transition team released the new portraits alongside the caption: "And They Go Hard," followed by a fire emoji. The only noticeable difference between Trump's mugshot and portrait was the color of his tie – red in the mugshot and blue in the official photo.

People quickly noted the resemblance to his criminal photo, with one writing on X: "100% Trump recreated his mugshot pose for his inauguration picture." A second said: "Trump's inauguration picture looks just like his mugshot! FOTUS... Felon of The United States!" Someone else quipped: "You can’t tell me that Trump’s official portrait doesn’t take inspiration from his mugshot."

Source: MEGA Trump and Vance are gearing up to be sworn into office next week.

Others slammed his facial expression in the shot: "Perfect representation of the ominous future we have in America over the next 4 years…" Another wrote: "The evil is giving in that pic. But this is what they wanted."

Trump's choice for his official portrait may not be surprising, given his merchandise sales featuring his mugshot and the slogan "Never Surrender!" After his mugshot was taken, he claimed it resonated with Black voters, saying his multiple indictments were seen as discrimination.

As for Vance, the VP's official portrait shows him with a gentle smile, with his arms crossed over a blue suit and matching tie. Trump and Vance will be sworn in on Monday, January 20 – an event that is now set to take place indoors due to expected freezing temperatures. A number of famous artists will take part in this year's inaugural events, including Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, Gavin DeGraw, and Carrie Underwood – who received ample backlash for accepting the gig.

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama will not be attending Trump's inauguration on Monday, January 20.

In a statement on the day's events, co-chairs Steve Witkoff and Kelly Loeffler said: "The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee is proud to announce that some of our nation's most iconic [musicians] will be participating in the inaugural celebrations. "This monumental weekend will commemorate President Trump's historic victory and the 60th Presidential Inauguration with a celebration of music, unity, and patriotism, ushering in America's new Golden Age."