Oscar-Nominated Silver Screen Veteran Dame Joan Plowright Dead Aged 95 After Rollercoaster Life that Saw Her Marry Laurence Olivier

oscar nominated dame joan plowright has died aged after rollercoaster life that saw her marry laurence olivier
Source: MEGA

Veteran actress Dame Joan Plowright passed away aged 95 on Thursday in North West London surrounded by her family.

Jan. 17 2025, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

Legendary actress Dame Joan Plowright has died aged 95.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 101 Dalmations star, who was married to Laurence Olivier, passed away surrounded by her family in North West London on Thursday.

Source: MEGA

Plowright starred in the 2018 British documentary film Nothing Like a Dame alongside Maggie Smith and Judi Dench, as well as 101 Dalmatians with Glenn Close in the Nineties.

She was known for her Golden Globe award-winning performances in the TV biopic Stalin and Enchanted April, for which she was also nominated for an Academy Award.

Plus, Plowright starred in the 2018 British documentary film Nothing Like a Dame alongside Maggie Smith and Judi Dench, as well as 101 Dalmatians with Glenn Close in the Nineties.

She was also famous for her role in Love You To Death with River Phoenix and was a star of the West End and Broadway before her international movie success.

Source: MEGA

Plowright was also famous for her role in Love You To Death with late star River Phoenix and also dazzled on stage in London's West End and Broadway.

A family statement said: "It is with great sadness that the family of Dame Joan Plowright, the Lady Olivier, inform you that she passed away peacefully on January 16, 2025, surrounded by her family at Denville Hall aged 95.

"She enjoyed a long and illustrious career across theatre, film and TV over seven decades until blindness made her retire.

"She cherished her last 10 years in Sussex with constant visits from friends and family, filled with much laughter and fond memories.

"The family (is) deeply grateful to Jean Wilson and all those involved in her personal care over many years.

Source: MEGA

Plowright, who was married to Laurence Olivier, racked up dozens of stage roles in everything from Chekhov's The Seagull to Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice.

"Joan is survived by her loving family: Tamsin and Wilf, Julie-Kate and Dan, Richard, Shelley, Troy, Ali, Jeremy, step-granddaughter and great granddaughter Kaya and Sophia, and great grand-daughter soon to arrive.

"The family ask you to please respect their request for privacy at this time.

"We are so proud of all Joan did and who she was as a loving and deeply inclusive human being.

"She survived her many challenges with Plowright grit and courageous determination to make the best of them, and that she certainly did.

"Rest in peace, Joan..."

Plowright's wedding to Lord Olivier in 1961 was a huge news story at the time.

Their marriage was an enduring one until the theatre great's death in 2007 at the age of 86.

She became his carer through a series of chronic illnesses, including cancer.

From the 1950s to the 1980s, Plowright racked up dozens of stage roles in everything from Chekhov's The Seagull to Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice.

She stunned in Eugene Ionesco's The Chairs and George Bernard Shaw's totemic two female roles Major Barbara and Saint Joan.

Source: MEGA

The veteran star retired from acting in 2014 after she lost her eyesight due to macular degeneration and became registered as blind.

"I've been very privileged to have such a life," Plowright said in a 2010 interview.

"I mean it's magic and I still feel, when a curtain goes up or the lights come on if there's no curtain, the magic of a beginning of what is going to unfold in front of me."

She was awarded the title of dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 2004.

But she announced she was retiring from acting in 2014 after she lost her eyesight due to macular degeneration and became registered as blind.

