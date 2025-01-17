Oscar-Nominated Silver Screen Veteran Dame Joan Plowright Dead Aged 95 After Rollercoaster Life that Saw Her Marry Laurence Olivier

She was known for her Golden Globe award-winning performances in the TV biopic Stalin and Enchanted April, for which she was also nominated for an Academy Award.

Plus, Plowright starred in the 2018 British documentary film Nothing Like a Dame alongside Maggie Smith and Judi Dench, as well as 101 Dalmatians with Glenn Close in the Nineties.

She was also famous for her role in Love You To Death with River Phoenix and was a star of the West End and Broadway before her international movie success.