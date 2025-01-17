Ryan Reynolds Buys ANOTHER Soccer Team As he and Wife Blake Lively Face $400Million Lawsuit From Justin Baldoni

Reynold's new toy will be a welcomed diversion for him from the expanding legal battle between Lively and Baldoni.

The ongoing legal drama between the two It Ends With Us co-stars has devolved into a she sues/he sues battle over allegations of sexual harassment.

On Thursday, Baldoni filed a 179-page complaint in the Southern District of New York with his publicists, claiming Lively and Reynolds of civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

The actor requested a jury trial and a judgment of $400million.

Baldoni's lawsuit states: "At bottom, this is not a case about celebrities sniping at each other in the press. This is a case about two of the most powerful stars in the world deploying their enormous power to steal an entire film right out of the hands of its director and production studio.

"When Plaintiffs have their day in court, the jury will recognize that even the most powerful celebrity cannot bend the truth to her will."