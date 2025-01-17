Ryan Reynolds Buys ANOTHER Soccer Team As he and Wife Blake Lively Face $400Million Lawsuit From Justin Baldoni
Ryan Reynolds is trying to distract himself from his wife Blake Lively's tense battle with former co-star Justin Baldoni by going on a shopping spree.
The Deadpool actor has invested in another foreign soccer team to join his successful acquisition of Welsh team Wrexham, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Reynolds and partner Rob McElhenney brought relevancy to the struggling Wrexham team, thanks to the popular Welcome to Wrexham reality show starring the pair.
Now they hope to achieve similar success with one of the top Columbian teams.
Reynolds, 48, and McElhenney, 47, are part of a larger investment group set to take over La Equidad. The group also includes actress Eva Longoria, Supermodel Kate Upton and her husband, baseball star Justin Verlander.
The group is led by real estate investor Al Tylis, who is co-chairman of Mexican Club Necaxa, and Sam Porter, an executive of both Necaxa and MLS franchise D.C. United.
The partners also bought a minority stake in Necaxa in April 2024, with the Mexican team's ownership group buying a stake in Wrexham in return.
In a joint announcement shared on X, La Equidad shared: "We welcome Al Tylis and Sam Porter, who arrive with a clear, long-term vision to continue strengthening our club. This is the first step towards a future full of opportunities.
"Al Tylis and Sam Porter not only have extensive experience in the sports world but they also have the support of recognized figures such as Eva Longoria, Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, Shawn Marion and Scott Galloway."
Reynold's new toy will be a welcomed diversion for him from the expanding legal battle between Lively and Baldoni.
The ongoing legal drama between the two It Ends With Us co-stars has devolved into a she sues/he sues battle over allegations of sexual harassment.
On Thursday, Baldoni filed a 179-page complaint in the Southern District of New York with his publicists, claiming Lively and Reynolds of civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.
The actor requested a jury trial and a judgment of $400million.
Baldoni's lawsuit states: "At bottom, this is not a case about celebrities sniping at each other in the press. This is a case about two of the most powerful stars in the world deploying their enormous power to steal an entire film right out of the hands of its director and production studio.
"When Plaintiffs have their day in court, the jury will recognize that even the most powerful celebrity cannot bend the truth to her will."
The drama between the former co-stars started back when the cast was promoting the film – with Baldoni noticeably missing from a lot of the group interviews and press events.
In addition, the leading actors did not pose for any photos together at the premieres.
Fans started speculating a feud, which was then confirmed in December after Lively accused Baldoni of "sexual harassment" in a lawsuit.
She claimed Baldoni's behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."
Since Lively's first lawsuit, Baldoni, his team, as well as his lawyer, have been releasing "receipts" to support their case.
In one of the emails to his publicist, which was submitted in his lawsuit, Baldoni wrote: "Just find ways to keep me busy when she gets everyone together. Obviously if the whole cast is making content together that’s her trying to clue people onto their being an issue. Everything she does is calculated yet also manic."
He added: "Attempting to rewrite history and like I’m not the one who developed this and spent five years, trying to make it. And like there's an issue with me, it's just mean and hurtful and she knows exactly what she's doing."