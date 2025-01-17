EXCLUSIVE: Watch David Lynch's Hilarious Reaction to Being Asked Whether He Would Ever Work With 'Sex Abuser' Russell Brand — While Creepy Comic Sat Beside Him

A video of genius filmmaker David Lynch delivering a brutal put down to sex charge-haunted actor Russell Brand has resurfaced.

The Twin Peaks and Wild at Heart director died this week aged 78 and now the footage has gone viral, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In 2019, the filmmaker shared a stage with Brand, 49, at a joint Q&A where they spoke about their mutual passion for transcendental meditation.

Brand has even donated money to Lynch’s TM organization, the David Lynch Foundation.

At the event, however, the moderator asked Lynch whether he’d ever like to collaborate with Brand in a more official, creative capacity.