EXCLUSIVE: Watch David Lynch's Hilarious Reaction to Being Asked Whether He Would Ever Work With 'Sex Abuser' Russell Brand — While Creepy Comic Sat Beside Him
A video of genius filmmaker David Lynch delivering a brutal put down to sex charge-haunted actor Russell Brand has resurfaced.
The Twin Peaks and Wild at Heart director died this week aged 78 and now the footage has gone viral, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In 2019, the filmmaker shared a stage with Brand, 49, at a joint Q&A where they spoke about their mutual passion for transcendental meditation.
Brand has even donated money to Lynch’s TM organization, the David Lynch Foundation.
At the event, however, the moderator asked Lynch whether he’d ever like to collaborate with Brand in a more official, creative capacity.
The brief but unambiguous answer was: "No."
Brand left a bizarre tribute to Lynch following his death, saying: "He wouldn't put out the incessant cigarettes he smoked on his glazed concrete floors but just let them drop and burn out," he said. "I'm not suggesting the whole city went ablaze as a result of his negligence but I reckon that Lynch's death as a coda on those dreadful conflagrations helps us see them as epochal and epoch ending; the Hollywood of Lynch is gone. Lynch is gone."
One commentator said of the video: "The flash of a cheeky Lynchian smile, while Brand cracks jokes, presumably trying to cover up the shame of being turned down by one of the world's greatest living filmmakers in front of a sold-out crowd at LA's Fonda Theater."
Another online user added said: "It is funny because my boyfriend always hated Russell Brand and said he looked like a creepy dude and I feel very strongly that good men know when another man isn’t good and will act accordingly."
"Absolute king s---," read comments on a clip posted to X. "David knows."
Yet another said: "Did Lynch really know something that we didn't, back then?
"Probably not. But his piercing blue eyes likely saw through Brand’s beard, bare feet, and man bun, and recognized a soul that belonged deep in the Black Lodge, far away from his film sets."
In 2023, Brand was accused of committing rape and numerous sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013 as part of a joint investigation by the UK's Times, the Sunday Times, and Channel 4 TV show Dispatches.
The behavior outlined in the report has been described as an "open secret."
Brand denies all claims of misconduct, saying that he is the victim of a "coordinated attack."
In the wake of the media allegations, London’s Met Police also received a seemingly fresh report of an alleged sexual assault in Soho, in 2003, though the force has not yet launched an official investigation.
Brand has also been dropped by his agency, book publisher, and streaming services including the BBC, and YouTube has demonetized his channel.
We told last month how born-again Christian Brand had confessed to attending one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' infamous White Parties.
But the Brit star stunned fans by joking about the bash thrown by the caged music mogul and said he left early, we revealed
He boasted on social media: "I went to a Diddy party. I had to go home by myself and freak myself off. I want a refund.
"I did go to a Diddy White Party once, but I tell you, I spent most of the time talking to Tom Green, and I left it about six or seven o'clock because I was married at the time, and I'm glad I did, actually, because it turns out that stuff went on at those Diddy parties that I was not qualified to handle."