Blake Lively Alleges 'Harasser' Co-Star Justin Baldoni Is Deploying 'Abuser Handbook' in His $400Million Lawsuit Against Her and Husband Ryan Reynolds

The couple were were sued for defamation on Thursday by Baldoni and his publicists, who say the actress cooked up a scheme to kill their careers and discredit them by making false accusations of sexual harassment.

The new defamation action is the latest broadside in an increasingly toxic legal battle that began just before Christmas when Lively sued Baldoni, claiming he sexually harassed her and created a toxic work environment on the set of the film.

He has staunchly denied the allegations.

In response to his new lawsuit, Lively's attorneys issued a fiery statement, saying: "This latest lawsuit from Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its associates is another chapter in the abuser playbook."