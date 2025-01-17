EXCLUSIVE: Why Desperate Duchess Meghan Markle Is Being Branded a 'Hypocrite' for 'Publicity-Grabbing' Move of Axing Netflix Show in Wake of L.A. Wildfires
Runaway royal the Duchess of Sussex has been accused of "double standards" over her decision to postpone her gushing new Netflix cookery show, With Love, Meghan.
She made the move because of the devastation caused by wildfires in California but she had no such pangs of conscience when she allowed her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey to be broadcast in 2021 even though Prince Philip was seriously ill in hospital, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Husband Prince Harry's grandfather died four weeks later.
"Meghan seemingly didn't think twice about going ahead with the Oprah interview, did she?" commented a royal source.
Another added: "It reeks of double standards. But I guess this is what we've come to expect, I'm afraid to say. It is hypocrisy of the worst kind and a simple publictity-grabbing move."
The interview with America's chat show queen wounded the Royal Family.
She made claims the Princess of Wales had made her cry and that unnamed senior royals had raised concerns about her baby's skin tone.
Netflix says of the new show, now slated for March: "Who are Meghan's guests in With Love, Meghan?
"In each episode, we join Meghan in the kitchen, garden — and even at the beehive — as she prepares to host friends both old and new. Whether Meghan is sharing personal tips and tricks, or taking the opportunity to learn something new, it's a time for connection."
The eight-episode lifestyle and cooking show was due to debut on the streaming platform on January 15.
Some courtiers are even wondering whether the postponement of her cookery program is a commercial one.
"Would people really want to watch a glossy TV show about someone's luxury lifestyle when thousands of Americans have seen their homes and lives destroyed?" yet another royal source added.
They went on: "It's questionable whether the delay until March will make much difference to the appetite for such a program. There will still be thousands of people homeless in three months' time."
People magazine reported that Meghan "didn't think twice" about delaying the eight-part series until March.
"I don't think she could imagine putting out a show centered on joy and hosting when so many people in her home state no longer have homes to host people in," an insider told the magazine.
And the Winfrey interview wasn't the only project that the Sussexes knew would hurt Harry's family but went ahead anyway.
They recorded their Netflix series Harry & Meghan in 2022 when Queen Elizabeth was in declining health.
That six-part program, aired two months after the Queen's death, worsened relations with the royals by accusing them of leaking and planting stories in the media.
Markle demonstrating the extravagant curtsy she had performed for the late Queen had the effect of mocking her, royal watchers said.
Two books have since reported that the Queen was suffering from bone cancer for a year before her death.
Most disrespectful to the Queen were the sections of the program devoted to denigrating the Commonwealth, an organization close to her heart.
Harry wrote his memoir Spare while his grandmother's health was worsening.
It was published four months after the Queen's death so she was spared its tawdry details.