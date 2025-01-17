EXCLUSIVE: Why Desperate Duchess Meghan Markle Is Being Branded a 'Hypocrite' for 'Publicity-Grabbing' Move of Axing Netflix Show in Wake of L.A. Wildfires

Runaway royal the Duchess of Sussex has been accused of "double standards" over her decision to postpone her gushing new Netflix cookery show, With Love, Meghan.

She made the move because of the devastation caused by wildfires in California but she had no such pangs of conscience when she allowed her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey to be broadcast in 2021 even though Prince Philip was seriously ill in hospital, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Husband Prince Harry's grandfather died four weeks later.

"Meghan seemingly didn't think twice about going ahead with the Oprah interview, did she?" commented a royal source.