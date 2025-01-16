Kelly Osbourne Joins Growing Army of Critics Slamming Celebrities for 'Using' Deadly L.A. Wildfires as Promotion-Grabbing 'Photo Op'

While Osbourne removed the video from her Instagram, it was too late – and her scathing rant quickly made rounds on other social media platforms, including TikTok.

In the original video, the 40-year-old said: "Okay, I have a question. Is it just me being my normal, overthinking cynical self or is it really disturbing to see all of these celebrities using other people's pain and suffering as a photo op to say, 'Look I'm helping, I'm doing this, I'm doing that?'

"I don’t believe you help so that you can get attention for helping. I believe you just help because you want to."