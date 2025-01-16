Kelly Osbourne Joins Growing Army of Critics Slamming Celebrities for 'Using' Deadly L.A. Wildfires as Promotion-Grabbing 'Photo Op'
Kelly Osbourne accused celebrities of using victims' "pain" from the devastating Los Angeles fires for self-promotion.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former reality star called the amount of celebrities using the wildfires as a "photo op" was "disturbing."
Osbourne, 40, made the claim in a since-deleted Instagram video on Wednesday, January 15, as another round of intense Santa Ana winds sparked fresh fears for the inferno, which firefighters are still working to contain.
While Osbourne removed the video from her Instagram, it was too late – and her scathing rant quickly made rounds on other social media platforms, including TikTok.
In the original video, the 40-year-old said: "Okay, I have a question. Is it just me being my normal, overthinking cynical self or is it really disturbing to see all of these celebrities using other people's pain and suffering as a photo op to say, 'Look I'm helping, I'm doing this, I'm doing that?'
"I don’t believe you help so that you can get attention for helping. I believe you just help because you want to."
Osbourne wasn't done yet. She went on to express how taken aback she was by the response certain celebrities have had to the fires.
She continued: "I'm so confused. I think it's so wrong. No one asked you to come out and give hugs. Go home."
While Osbourne didn't specify who she was talking about, fans speculated she may have been referring to Montecito residents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who visited various shelters and non-profit organizations set up in the wake of the disaster.
One TikTok user commented: "Well said Meghan and Harry brought a film crew with them for their own benefit PR stunt."
Another user simply wrote, "Harry and Meghan," while another added: "People that actually wanna help don't show up with film crews."
Osbourne isn't the only notable name in Hollywood to make such claims. Actress Justine Bateman, sister of actor Jason Bateman, accused Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, of being "disaster tourists."
She wrote on X: "Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive "photo op" they achieved. They are "touring the damage"? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists."
Markle was said to find Bateman's remarks "offensive" as her heart was "broken" for the city she grew up in.
A source said in response to Bateman's comments: "It's offensive to Meghan and Harry that anybody would think this is merely a photo opportunity.
"Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles so this is, and always will be, home to her."
The insider added Markle was "not just a tourist" and her "heart is completely broken for all the lives that have been lost and for those whose homes have been destroyed in these fires."