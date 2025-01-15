Why Meghan Markle Found it 'Easy' to Push Back her 'Joyful' Netflix Cooking Show Amid Devastation of L.A. Wildfires

Meghan Markle had no hesitation in postponing her Netflix series just three days before its scheduled debut. The Duchess of Sussex chose to delay her upcoming cooking show, With Love, Meghan, by two months in light of the devastating wildfires affecting her hometown of Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NETFLIX The Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix series will now premiere on March 4 instead of January 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Markle, 43, has pushed back the start date from January 15 to March 4 – which was reportedly an "easy" decision for her to make. With Love, Meghan is rumored to showcase heartfelt nods to the Duchess's Californian roots and her deep personal ties to the state.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Markle and Prince Harry have been helping out victims of the L.A. wildfires over the past week.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the ongoing Palisades and Eaton wildfires have caused massive devastation over the past week – claiming 24 lives and destroying 12,000 buildings since the outbreak. The Suits star ultimately settled on delaying the launch due to her concern over "putting out a show centered on joy" while people nearby "no longer have homes".

Article continues below advertisement

Markle has also been putting in work to support her community during the difficult time. On Friday, she and Prince Harry visited wildfire survivors, distributed food packages, and opened their Montecito home to victims while donating money and essentials.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told People while her series was set to launch in just three days, the choice to postpone was likely a no-brainer. They said: "I don’t think she could imagine putting out a show centered on joy and hosting when so many people in her home state no longer have homes to host people in. "I think it's sad that critics are saying she’s only doing this to avoid the fires overshadowing her show. We’re all human, and we’re dealing with a catastrophe."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Markle issued a statement on Sunday, writing: "I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California." Public relations professionals previously recommended delaying the show, warning that airing it amid the wildfires could appear insensitive and provoke a backlash against the royal couple.

Article continues below advertisement

British brand and culture specialist Nick Ede told MailOnline: "I think Netflix bosses will be having to make some big decisions as whether to air With Love, Meghan in the next week. "With the show being so centered on California life, Los Angeles and Montecito, providing a glimpse into aspirational and inspirational living, I suspect it will be pulled from its current schedule and delayed for at least a few months."

Article continues below advertisement

Markle's highly anticipated series features her cooking in her Montecito kitchen, harvesting produce from her garden, and chatting with celebrity friends. Sharing the trailer on Instagram in early January, Markle wrote: "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. "Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sources say Markle is sure her lifestyle series is 'going to do well' on the streaming platform.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the shift in plans for its release, insiders claim Markle believes her Netflix project is "going to do well". A source told OK Magazine: "She is so confident it’s going to do well and she will get the accolades she deserves for it, which will finally shut some people up. She can’t wait."

Article continues below advertisement

They added the star's background as an actress has contributed to her confidence in pursuing this business venture. "She has always been confident in her own abilities and while her confidence took a knock when she was in the royal family, she is riding high again and she’s so proud of this show."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

According to sources, the mother of two "rarely references" her royal ties while on camera for the show. They claimed: "People tend to underestimate her, but Meghan knows what the audience wants, and she is giving them that with this show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA PR experts recommended delaying the show, warning that airing it amid the wildfires could appear insensitive and provoke a backlash against the royal couple.