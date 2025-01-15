Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Billy Bush Breaks Silence on Infamous Trump Tape Ahead of The Don Taking Power Again in Five Days: 'Screwing Him is Paramount!'

Photo of Billy Bush
Source: The Tucker Carlson Show/MEGA

Bush revealed new details surrounding the bombshell tape.

Jan. 15 2025, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Billy Bush has broken his silence on the infamous Donald Trump tape before the President-elect is set to return to the White House in just a few days.

The former Access Hollywood host has shared new details about the shocking 2005 tape featuring the President-elect that became a major controversy during the 2016 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

billy bush donald trump tape
Source: The Tucker Carlson Show

Bush claimed on Tucker Carlson's podcast and claimed NBC initially buried the tape.

Bush, 53, sat down for a new interview on Tucker Carlson's podcast and claimed NBC initially buried the tape to protect its relationship with Trump.

However, that changed when The Washington Post released the bombshell recording just one month before the 2016 presidential election to hopefully impact his chances of winning – which didn't work.

Bush claimed to Carlson that ABC News launched a "75-person investigation unit dedicated to anything negative on Trump."

He added: "Find stuff on him and get him out, this is not journalism, this is not news...it is activism. When you're calling journalism, total activism."

In the infamous tape, Bush was sitting on a bus with Trump before filming a segment for the show and the President-elect was unaware he was being recorded as he made remarks about women — including, "grab them by the p—".

billy bush donald trump tape
Source: The Tucker Carlson Show

Carlson was left shocked over the new information.

Bush revealed new details about what led up to Trump's shocking quote and their conversation.

Bush explained: "The Donald, at that point, while we're waiting, he gets into his, what he likes to talk about and, you know, you don't choose the agenda with Donald Trump.

"He talks at you. He started by talking about my co-host Nancy O'Dell, you know, 'she's so hot,' whatever. I handled that beautifully, and he keeps going."

Bush explained: "Had that tape leaked out in 2005 when it happened, heads would have rolled, including mine, because you just completely tarnished our major cash cow."

The television host had major concerns because Trump was one of the network's biggest assets due to his very successful show, The Apprentice.

But after Trump announced he was running for president in 2016, the situation, as well as relationships with Trump, shifted dramatically.

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Trump ended up winning the 2016 election.

The television host revealed it was Matt Lauer who told him about the tape leak that shocked the world.

Bush said: "I found out that the Access Hollywood bus tape was in the NBC News building by Matt Lauer.

"Lauer came to me after I got off the air at the Today show on a Tuesday morning and he said, 'Hey, what are you going to do about the tape?'"

In October 2016, Bush was fired from his Access Hollywood gig and was suspended from Today.

He is now working on a video podcast, Hot Mic, to be launched this month.

